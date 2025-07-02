Southampton are reportedly plotting a move for former Liverpool midfielder Bobby Clark, who has struggled since his 2024 move to Red Bull Salzburg.

Southampton are reportedly interested in signing Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Bobby Clark.

The Saints are looking to put their 12-point Premier League disaster behind them as they chase Championship glory under the tutelage of Will Still.

The South Coast are supposedly aiming to bolster their ranks all over the pitch this summer, with FC Koln marksman Damion Downs linked to the second-tier outfit.

The young striker is currently on international duty at the CONCACAF Gold Cup with the United States following a stellar campaign in Bundesliga 2.

Southampton will commence their Championship term with an eye-catching battle against newly-promoted Wrexham on August 9.

Southampton want ex-Liverpool man Clark?

According to Football League World, Southampton are plotting a move for a former Liverpool midfielder ahead of the new campaign.

The report states that the Saints are interested in securing the services of RB Salzburg man Clark during the summer transfer window.

As well as Southampton, a number of other Championship clubs are said to be keen on the 20-year-old, including Hull City, Derby County and Swansea City.

Consequently, a bidding war could be on the horizon for a player who might be set for a return to England after just 12 months in Austria.

With Clark contracted to the club until the summer of 2029, Salzburg are in no danger of losing the midfielder on a free transfer this year.

Clark craving home comforts?

After a handful of promising cameos for the senior side at Liverpool, Clark secured a £10m move to RB Salzburg in August 2024.

Things have not gone to plan for the youngster at the Austrian giants, who recently left the player out of their Club World Cup squad.

With Clark's future at Red Bull Arena uncertain, a transfer back to England could suit all parties ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.