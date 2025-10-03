[monks data]
Real Sociedad logo
La Liga | Gameweek 8
Oct 5, 2025 at 5.30pm UK
 
Rayo Vallecano logo

Real Sociedad
vs.
Rayo Vallecano

Preview: Real Sociedad vs Rayo Vallecano - prediction, team news, lineups

By
Preview: Real Sociedad vs Rayo Vallecano - prediction, team news, lineups
© Imago
Sports Mole previews Sunday's La Liga clash between Real Sociedad and Rayo Vallecano, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Real Sociedad will look to climb out of the relegation zone when they welcome Rayo Vallecano to the Anoeta Stadium on Sunday afternoon in La Liga.

Both sides have endured difficult starts to the campaign, with only five points each from their opening seven matches, leaving them desperate to pick up momentum.


Match preview

La Real currently sit 18th in the table with just one win, two draws and four defeats, having scored seven goals and conceded 11. 

After finishing mid-table in 11th place last season, inconsistency once again appears to be a recurring theme, and new manager Sergio Francisco has yet to inspire an upturn in results.

Their most recent league outing ended in a spirited but ultimately disappointing 2-1 defeat away to champions Barcelona. 

Alvaro Odriozola opened the scoring to give Sociedad a shock lead, but Jules Kounde and Robert Lewandowski struck back to complete the comeback.

Despite moments of promise, La Real’s attack has often lacked intent, with just four goals scored across their last five matches. 

Wastefulness in front of goal and costly individual errors have contributed to their struggles, and with four defeats in their last five league games, the pressure is mounting heading into this fixture.

Much of the burden in the final third has fallen on captain Mikel Oyarzabal, who remains their most reliable outlet, already contributing two goals and an assist this season.

Rayo Vallecano have not fared much better, sitting 16th in the standings with the same record as their hosts – one win, two draws and four defeats from seven games, scoring seven and conceding 10.

The capital outfit have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five league matches, a run which has seen them suffer three defeats and draw two. 

Their most recent La Liga game ended in a narrow 1-0 home loss to Sevilla, where Akor Adams’s 87th-minute strike proved the difference, compounded by a late red card.

Historically, Rayo have found it difficult against Sociedad, winning only once in the last 10 meetings - La Real have taken four victories in that period, while five encounters have ended level.

However, Inigo Perez’s men will arrive with some renewed confidence after a 2-0 victory over the North Macedonia side Shkendija in the Europa Conference League on Thursday, thanks to goals from Unai Lopez and Fran Perez - a result that could provide a timely boost before returning to league action.

Real Sociedad La Liga form:

DLLLWL

Rayo Vallecano La Liga form:

LDLDLL

Rayo Vallecano form (all competitions):

DLDLLW


Team News

Mikel Oyarzabal of Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad remain without Aritz Elustondo, who is sidelined with a rib injury, while Jon Martin is also unavailable and is not expected back until late October. 

Yangel Herrera is a doubt due to a hamstring issue, and Orri Oskarsson is also uncertain with a thigh problem.

For Rayo, defender Luiz Felipe continues his recovery from a hamstring problem sustained in September, with a return likely in mid-October. 

Meanwhile, Sergio Camello will serve a suspension after receiving a red card against Sevilla.

In his absence, Isi Palazon is expected to spearhead the attack, supported by Alvaro Garcia and Thursday’s European goalscorer Fran Perez.

Real Sociedad possible starting lineup:

Remiro; Odriozola, Zubeldia, Caleta-Car, Munoz; Gorrotxategi; Guedes, Marin, Turrientes, Barrenetxea; Oyarzabal

Rayo Vallecano possible starting lineup:

Batalla; Espino, Ciss, Lejeune, Balliu; Trejo, Gumbau, Lopez; Garcia, Palazon, Perez


SM words green background

We say: Real Sociedad 0-1 Rayo Vallecano


 

Both sides are struggling for results, but Rayo’s Conference League victory in midweek has given them a much-needed lift. 

With Sociedad struggling to convert chances and leaking goals at crucial moments, the visitors may sense an opportunity to pile on more misery at Anoeta.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:582862:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect6406:
Written by
Aishat Akanni
No Data Analysis info

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Alvaro Odriozola Aritz Elustondo Inigo Perez Mikel Oyarzabal Orri Oskarsson Robert Lewandowski Unai Lopez Football
rhs 2.0
3pm
Lewes
vs
Leiston
3pm
Rushden
vs
Malvern Town
3pm
Sittingbourne
vs
Hashtag United
3pm
Hyde
vs
Warrington Town
3pm
Hayes & Yeading
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
Bishop's Stortford
vs
Cray Wanderers
3pm
Dorchester
vs
Bideford
3pm
Basingstoke Town
vs
Shaftesbury Town
3pm
Havant & W'ville
vs
Tiverton Town
ET
Worcester City
2-2
Rugby Town
Pens.
(3-0)
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Canvey Island
FT
Bradford Park Av
2-1
Heaton Stannington
3pm
Harrow Borough
vs
Witham Town
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Shifnal Town FC
3pm
Leatherhead
vs
Ramsgate
3pm
Whitby
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Dulwich Hamlet
vs
Hendon
3pm
Carshalton
vs
Cheshunt
3pm
Chichester
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Cray Valley
vs
Berkhamsted
 
Widnes
P-P
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Silsden
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Quorn
vs
Corby Town
3pm
Anstey Nomads
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Cleethorpes Town
vs
Redditch United
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Stanway Rovers FC
vs
Uxbridge
3pm
Hadley
vs
Dartford
3pm
Bishop's Cleeve
vs
Sholing
3pm
Chatham Town
vs
Needham Market
3pm
Broadbridge Heath
vs
Billericay
3pm
AFC Portchester
vs
Taunton Town
3pm
Stockton Town
vs
Lower Breck
3pm
Workington
vs
FC United
3pm
Halesowen Town
vs
Leek Town
3pm
Waltham Abbey
vs
Waltham Forest
3pm
Aveley
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Thame
vs
Banbury
3pm
Westfield
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Yate Town
vs
Poole
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Bury Town
3pm
Bridlington Town
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Prescot Cables
vs
Lancaster
3pm
Evesham United
vs
Ilkeston
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Hungerford
3pm
St Ives Town
vs
Kettering
3pm
Royston
vs
Welling United
3pm
Plymouth P
vs
Gosport Borough
3pm
Rushall Olympic
vs
Spalding
3pm
Hartpury University
vs
Gloucester City
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Potters Bar Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Biggleswade
3pm
AFC Dunstable
vs
Folkestone Invicta
3pm
Real Bedford
vs
Stamford
3pm
Dunston
vs
Rylands
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Tilbury
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Weymouth
3pm
Sporting Club Inkberrow
vs
Stratford Town
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Grays Athletic
3pm
Wingate & Finchley
vs
VCD Athletic
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Clitheroe
3pm
Basford United
vs
Alvechurch
3pm
Barwell
vs
Bromsgrove Sporting


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!