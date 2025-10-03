Sports Mole previews Sunday's La Liga clash between Real Sociedad and Rayo Vallecano, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Real Sociedad will look to climb out of the relegation zone when they welcome Rayo Vallecano to the Anoeta Stadium on Sunday afternoon in La Liga.

Both sides have endured difficult starts to the campaign, with only five points each from their opening seven matches, leaving them desperate to pick up momentum.

Match preview

La Real currently sit 18th in the table with just one win, two draws and four defeats, having scored seven goals and conceded 11.

After finishing mid-table in 11th place last season, inconsistency once again appears to be a recurring theme, and new manager Sergio Francisco has yet to inspire an upturn in results.

Their most recent league outing ended in a spirited but ultimately disappointing 2-1 defeat away to champions Barcelona.

Alvaro Odriozola opened the scoring to give Sociedad a shock lead, but Jules Kounde and Robert Lewandowski struck back to complete the comeback.

Despite moments of promise, La Real’s attack has often lacked intent, with just four goals scored across their last five matches.

Wastefulness in front of goal and costly individual errors have contributed to their struggles, and with four defeats in their last five league games, the pressure is mounting heading into this fixture.

Much of the burden in the final third has fallen on captain Mikel Oyarzabal, who remains their most reliable outlet, already contributing two goals and an assist this season.

Rayo Vallecano have not fared much better, sitting 16th in the standings with the same record as their hosts – one win, two draws and four defeats from seven games, scoring seven and conceding 10.

The capital outfit have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five league matches, a run which has seen them suffer three defeats and draw two.

Their most recent La Liga game ended in a narrow 1-0 home loss to Sevilla, where Akor Adams’s 87th-minute strike proved the difference, compounded by a late red card.

Historically, Rayo have found it difficult against Sociedad, winning only once in the last 10 meetings - La Real have taken four victories in that period, while five encounters have ended level.

However, Inigo Perez’s men will arrive with some renewed confidence after a 2-0 victory over the North Macedonia side Shkendija in the Europa Conference League on Thursday, thanks to goals from Unai Lopez and Fran Perez - a result that could provide a timely boost before returning to league action.

Real Sociedad La Liga form:

DLLLWL

Rayo Vallecano La Liga form:

LDLDLL

Rayo Vallecano form (all competitions):

DLDLLW

Team News

Real Sociedad remain without Aritz Elustondo, who is sidelined with a rib injury, while Jon Martin is also unavailable and is not expected back until late October.

Yangel Herrera is a doubt due to a hamstring issue, and Orri Oskarsson is also uncertain with a thigh problem.

For Rayo, defender Luiz Felipe continues his recovery from a hamstring problem sustained in September, with a return likely in mid-October.

Meanwhile, Sergio Camello will serve a suspension after receiving a red card against Sevilla.

In his absence, Isi Palazon is expected to spearhead the attack, supported by Alvaro Garcia and Thursday’s European goalscorer Fran Perez.

Real Sociedad possible starting lineup:

Remiro; Odriozola, Zubeldia, Caleta-Car, Munoz; Gorrotxategi; Guedes, Marin, Turrientes, Barrenetxea; Oyarzabal

Rayo Vallecano possible starting lineup:

Batalla; Espino, Ciss, Lejeune, Balliu; Trejo, Gumbau, Lopez; Garcia, Palazon, Perez

We say: Real Sociedad 0-1 Rayo Vallecano

Both sides are struggling for results, but Rayo’s Conference League victory in midweek has given them a much-needed lift.

With Sociedad struggling to convert chances and leaking goals at crucial moments, the visitors may sense an opportunity to pile on more misery at Anoeta.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Aishat Akanni Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email