Two teams without a victory in La Liga this season will lock horns on Wednesday night, with Real Sociedad welcoming Mallorca to Anoeta Stadium.

Real Sociedad have lost each of their last three in Spain's top flight and are currently down in 18th spot in the La Liga table, while Mallorca are 19th, with both sides only picking up two points.

Match preview

Real Sociedad opened their 2025-26 La Liga campaign with successive draws against Valencia and Espanyol, but they have lost their last three against Real Oviedo, Real Madrid and Real Betis.

Two points from five matches has left them in 18th spot in the table, and there is major pressure on head coach Sergio Francisco ahead of the clash with Mallorca on Wednesday night.

La Real finished 11th in Spain's top flight last season, which represented their worst campaign since 2017-18, so there was plenty of room for improvement this term, but their form has been worrying thus far.

The Basque outfit have won 30 of their previous 67 matches against Mallorca, suffering 24 defeats in the process, and they have actually lost each of their last three games with Wednesday's opponent.

Mallorca did a La Liga double over Real Sociedad last season, including a 2-0 victory in the corresponding match, and a similar result in this game would pile the pressure on head coach Francisco.

Mallorca will not have much sympathy for Real Sociedad, though, as the Pirates have problems of their own, having also only managed to pick up two points from their first five matches of the campaign.

Jagoba Arrasate's side opened their season with a 3-0 home defeat to Barcelona, but they did manage to bounce back in their second game, getting off the mark in terms of points when they drew 1-1 with Celta Vigo.

Mallorca lost to Real Madrid and Espanyol in their next two, but they will enter this match off the back of a positive result, holding Atletico Madrid to a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

The Pirates finished 10th in Spain's top flight last season, only four points off a European finish, but they look short of being challengers for a European spot during the 2025-26 campaign.

Mallorca have only lost one of their last five games against Real Sociedad in all competitions, winning three times in the process, so they should enter this match with a degree of confidence.

Real Sociedad La Liga form:

DDLLL

Mallorca La Liga form:

LDLLD

Team News

Real Sociedad will again be without the services of Yangel Herrera due to a muscular problem, while Orri Oskarsson remains a doubt for the contest with Mallorca.

Head coach Francisco is unlikely to shuffle his pack following the 3-1 defeat to Real Betis, but there could be a couple of changes, with Luka Sucic and Carlos Soler pushing to be introduced.

Mikel Oyarzabal has scored once and provided one assist in five La Liga appearances this season, and there will be another spot in the final third of the field for the Spain international.

As for Mallorca, Vedat Muriqi has been in excellent form at the start of the season, scoring four times in four appearances, and he will again feature in the final third of the field.

Javi Llabres is the away side's only injury doubt, with no fresh issues reported against Atletico.

Head coach Arrasate has options for change in the final third of the field, with Abdon Prats and Mateo Joseph among those pushing to start, but Takuma Asano should retain his spot alongside Muriqi.

Real Sociedad possible starting lineup:

Remiro; Aramburu, Zubeldia, Caleta-Car, Gomez; Kubo, Mendez, Marin, Sucic, Soler; Oyarzabal

Mallorca possible starting lineup:

Roman; Morey, Raillo, Valjent, Kumbulla, Mojica; Costa, Morlanes, Darder; Muriqi, Asano

We say: Real Sociedad 1-1 Mallorca

It is so difficult to back either team with any confidence at the moment, so we have had to settle on a draw. Real Sociedad have home advantage, but the Basque outfit have been so disappointing early this season.

