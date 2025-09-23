Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Barcelona could line up for Thursday’s La Liga clash with Real Oviedo.

Barcelona could be without up to five players for Thursday’s la Liga clash with Real Oviedo at Estadio Carlos Tartiere.

Fermin Lopez will be out of action for “around three weeks” after sustaining a groin injury in Sunday’s 3-0 victory at home to Getafe, while fellow midfielder Gavi is required to undergo surgery on a knee problem that has kept him sidelined since the end of August.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back) and Alejandro Balde (hamstring) also remain in the treatment room, while Ballon d’Or runner-up Lamine Yamal - who has missed Barca’s last three games with a groin issue - is a doubt and will be assessed ahead of kickoff.

Head coach Hansi Flick is unlikely to make wholesale changes to the side that began the win over Getafe, with both Ferran Torres - who netted a brace in that match - and Raphinha hoping to retain their starting spots in the front three with central striker Robert Lewandowski.

However, both Marcus Rashford and Roony Bardghji will be pushing to earn a recall at the expense of Torres and Raphinha, while Marc Casado will hope to start in centre-midfield ahead of either Pedri, Frenkie de Jong or Dani Olmo.

Andreas Christiansen was handed a start alongside Eric Garcia at centre-back last time out, but he could be replaced by either Pau Cubarsi or Ronald Araujo on Thursday, while Jules Kounde and Gerard Martin are expected to continue as full-back as goalkeeper Joan Garcia starts between the sticks.

Barcelona possible starting lineup: J. Garcia; Kounde, E. Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin; Pedri, De Jong, Casado; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Torres

