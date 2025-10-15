Sports Mole previews Friday's La Liga clash between Real Oviedo and Espanyol, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Both Real Oviedo and Espanyol will be bidding to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they lock horns in gameweek eight of the 2025-26 campaign on Friday evening.

Real Oviedo are 17th in the La Liga table, picking up six points from their opening eight matches of the season, while Espanyol are ninth, with the Catalan side claiming 12 points from their first eight games.

Match preview

Real Oviedo have won two and lost six of their eight La Liga matches this season, with six points leaving them just outside the relegation zone in 17th, but they are only one point ahead of bottom-of-the-table Mallorca.

The Blues are back in the top flight for the first time since 2000-01, securing a return to La Liga through last season's Segunda Division playoffs, so their aim for this season is to finish 17th or above.

Veljko Paunovic was sacked by Oviedo following the 2-0 home defeat to Levante last time out, and Luis Carrion is now back in charge of the club.

Carrion, who had been out of work since leaving Las Palmas in October 2024, previously managed Oviedo between September 2023 and June 2024, winning 20 of his 42 games at the helm.

Los Azules have won 28 of their previous 85 games against Espanyol, and they recorded a 1-0 victory when the two teams last locked horns at Estadio Carlos Tartiere in June 2024.

Espanyol, meanwhile, have made a solid start to the season, picking up 12 points from their eight matches courtesy of a record of three wins, three draws and two defeats.

The Catalan outfit are ninth in the La Liga table, but they have only managed to pick up two points from their last four games, drawing with Girona and Valencia, in addition to losing to Real Madrid and Real Betis.

Manolo Gonzalez's side lost 2-1 at home to Real Betis before the international break, so a return to winning ways will be on the agenda in Oviedo on Friday night.

The White and Blues finished 14th in Spain's top flight last season, so there is room for improvement this term, and they won their first match after the September international break - a 3-2 success over Mallorca.

Espanyol last faced Oviedo in La Liga back in March 2001, with the points being shared in a 2-2 draw, but they have only lost one of their last nine top-flight matches with Friday's opponents.

Real Oviedo La Liga form:

WLLLWL

Espanyol La Liga form:

WWLDDL

Team News

Oviedo will welcome Luka Ilic back into their side on Friday after the 26-year-old missed the clash with Levante before the October international break through suspension.

Alvaro Lemos remains on the sidelines due to a knee injury, but the home side are hopeful that Nacho Vidal will be able to recover from a hamstring issue in order to start at right-back.

Salomon Rondon scored his first goal of the campaign in the win over Valencia at the end of September, and the experienced striker is in line to continue in the final third of the field.

As for Espanyol, Javi Puado will be missing until December through injury, but the Catalan outfit are otherwise in strong shape for their with Oviedo on Friday night.

Head coach Gonzalez could make just the one change to the side that started against Real Betis, with Puado's absence expected to open the door for Urko Gonzalez to feature from the first whistle.

Pere Milla has been in strong form this season, scoring three times in six appearances, and the 33-year-old will be a notable starter, while Roberto Fernandez is set to continue in the final third of the field.

Real Oviedo possible starting lineup:

Escandell; Vidal, Carmo, Bailly, Alhassane; Colombatto, Dendoncker; Hassan, Ilic, Chaira; Rondon

Espanyol possible starting lineup:

Dmitrovic; El Hilali, Riedel, Cabrera, Romero; Gonzalez, Lozano; Dolan, Exposito, Milla; Fernandez

We say: Real Oviedo 1-1 Espanyol

Carrion will be determined to make the perfect start to life back as Oviedo boss, but Espanyol have had a solid start to the campaign. It would not be a shock to see a home or indeed an away win here, but we believe that a tight match will end with the points being shared.

