Real Madrid undertook a defensive overhaul during the summer transfer window with three new arrivals. One of these additions has already won over head coach Xabi Alonso.

The club experienced a relatively quiet summer window, bringing in just four players: Franco Mastantuono (£38.9m/€45m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.7m/€10m), Dean Huijsen (£54.8m/€62.5m) and Alvaro Carreras (£43.5m/€50m). Meanwhile, two iconic figures left on free transfers: Lucas Vazquez and 2018 Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modric.

The Merengues clearly focused on strengthening their defence this summer, signing a right-back, a left-back and a centre-back. All three are already regular starters under Xabi Alonso and are relatively young defenders.

Alvaro Carreras quickly impresses Xabi Alonso

Of the summer signings, the Spanish coach admitted to being particularly impressed by Alvaro Carreras. The left-back, signed from Benfica, has not generated the most headlines, but Alonso revealed on Monday in a press conference: “I was optimistic, I had been tracking him for a while. But his personality and competitive spirit pleasantly surprised me.”

The 22-year-old, who is yet to make his debut for Spain, has quickly established himself as a starter at the Spanish giants. He has played all six of Madrid’s matches in full, leaving no opportunities for competition.

Alonso explained and defended his decision: “He makes very few mistakes and has an excellent mentality. It is remarkable how quickly he adapted and claimed this position. We also have Fran Garcia, David Alaba and Ferland Mendy in this role, but his performances have been exceptional.”

Alvaro Carreras seems to have completely won over Alonso, as he continues to start regularly. Interestingly, he also has been deployed as a left-sided centre-back. According to Transfermarkt, he has only played six games in this position in his career, but Xabi Alonso appears to have full confidence in his summer signing.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.