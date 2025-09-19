Xabi Alonso has not hesitated to leave Vinicius on the bench, a surprising situation that could eventually force the player to reassess his future at the club.

Vinicius Junior’s role at Real Madrid is no longer untouchable. Since the start of the season, head coach Xabi Alonso has not hesitated to leave the Brazilian winger on the bench, a surprising situation that could eventually force the player to reassess his future at the club.

Just a year ago, Vinicius was considered the main man in Madrid’s attack. Today, his role is much less assured. The 25-year-old has started just three of Los Blancos' first five matches this season. While a return to the starting XI remains possible, Xabi Alonso is currently building his team around Kylian Mbappe rather than Vinicius. In a telling example, the Brazilian was left out of the starting line-up for the Champions League opener against Marseille, with Rodrygo preferred on the left wing.

Vinicius' status at Madrid under threat

The decision to bench Vinicius was a rare one, particularly in the Champions League, where the forward has often shone in previous seasons. This demotion has sparked debate not only in Spain but also more broadly across Europe. According to El Chiringuito, Alonso spoke with Vinicius prior to the Marseille match to inform him that he would not be starting. The coach’s intention was reportedly to keep the squad focused and provide playing time to as many players as possible.

Although the Brazilian international (41 caps) was said to be disappointed, he appreciated the honesty from his manager. The relationship between Alonso and Vinicius has become one of the most talked-about topics in Madrid, with conflicting reports emerging about their dynamic.

A potential departure in 2026?

After Dani Carvajal, Vinicius is now the longest-serving player in the Real Madrid squad. He has made over 300 appearances for the club, scoring more than 100 goals and winning two Champions League titles. However, if his new bench role becomes a long-term trend, it is not out of the question that the Brazilian could consider moving on.

Valued at €170m (around £146m), Vinicius would be one of the most expensive players on the market. While nearly every major club would be interested in his services, very few could afford him. Manchester City, Liverpool and PSG have the financial power, but Vinicius may not fit into their tactical plans.

One option, however, is Saudi Arabia. Reports suggest that clubs in the Saudi Pro League have already made lucrative offers to both Real Madrid and the player, in the hopes of signing him in the near future.

Of course, nothing is set in stone. The 2025-26 season has only just begun, and Xabi Alonso is still looking for the right tactical balance. Vinicius could soon reclaim a leading role. That said, his future at Real Madrid is no longer as certain as it once seemed — and this season could prove decisive.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.