Real Madrid centre-back Antonio Rudiger could reportedly leave Bernabeu on a free transfer next summer to make the move to the Saudi Pro League.

Real Madrid centre-back Antonio Rudiger could reportedly leave Bernabeu on a free transfer next summer, with the Germany international potentially making a lucrative switch to Saudi Arabia.

The 32-year-old made the move to Bernabeu in the summer of 2022, and he has represented Los Blancos on 157 occasions in all competitions, scoring seven goals and registering four assists in the process.

Rudiger has been instrumental to Real Madrid's recent success, but he has already suffered three separate injuries this year, missing the end of last season following a knee operation.

The German has been out since the middle of September with a hamstring issue, meanwhile, and he is not expected to be back on the field until the start of December at the earliest.

According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid are concerned by Rudiger's injury problems, and it is possible that the German could leave Bernabeu on a free transfer when his contract expires next year.

Rudiger 'could leave' Real Madrid on a free transfer next year

The report claims that Rudiger has 'very attractive offers' from Saudi Arabia, with a number of clubs from the Saudi Pro League said to be keen to sign him.

Rudiger will allegedly make a final decision on his future next March, as he wants to see how he recovers from his latest injury.

Real Madrid are currently without the services of five defenders through injury, with Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen on the sidelines alongside Rudiger.

Huijsen is expected to be out for the next couple of weeks with a calf issue that he suffered while on Spain duty, while Carvajal and Alexander-Arnold should both be back before the end of the month.

Which other Real Madrid players are out of contract in 2026?

Real Madrid have a further two players out of contract at the end of the season, with Carvajal and David Alaba only having deals at Bernabeu until June 2026.

Carvajal could be offered a new deal, but Alaba is expected to move on due to his enormous wages, and the fact that the Austrian has struggled with fitness issues of late.

The departures of both Rudiger and Alaba would put Real Madrid in the market for another centre-back in 2026.