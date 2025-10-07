Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo acknowledges that he is used to receiving interest in his signature amid links with the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool.

Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo has revealed that he has every intention of remaining at the Bernabeu until he is no longer wanted.

Despite his status as a modern-day Los Blancos legend, Rodrygo's form has dropped off throughout 2025 and he is not viewed as a certain starter.

New head coach Xabi Alonso has provided the Brazil international with just 212 minutes of football spread across eight matches this campaign.

Prior to that, Rodrygo only featured for 93 minutes during the Club World Cup, raising question marks over whether he would remain in La Liga.

The 24-year-old was heavily linked with the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City before they opted against pressing ahead with a lucrative formal offer.

Rodrygo comments on Real Madrid future

Speaking to AS, Rodrygo has acknowledged that he has received offers to depart Real Madrid across recent transfer windows, yet insists that his priority remains continuing a lengthy stay at the Spanish giants.

He said: "Every summer, the same thing happens to me. Whether I'm going to leave or whether I have offers from this club or that.

"Every week, I was in a team if I paid attention to what was published. Of course, there are always offers; I'm not going to lie about that.

“But I always made it clear to the club that I want to continue succeeding here, even more than I already have. It's a lot to have won two Champions Leagues at my age, but now I want more European Cups in this shirt.

"I've always said: 'As long as Real Madrid wants me, I'll be here.' If one day Real Madrid says to me: 'Rodry, find a team,' I'll say 'OK.' But that hasn't happened. The club has always told me they count on me.

“And when I had a problem, they were there for me. People speculated because I kept quiet. But I knew what I was going to do this season with Real Madrid and that I'm going to be focused on giving my best. It hasn't bothered me. I was calm, and here I am...as always. This is my seventh season."

Can Rodrygo reclaim Real Madrid place?

Rodrygo has proven to be an important asset in the Champions League this season, providing assists in each of the games against Marseille and Kairat Almaty.

However, the longest that he has played in a La Liga fixture since August 30 is 20 minutes, emphasising his current standing in the squad.

The season remains long, though, and Rodrygo's versatility will surely prove to be an asset to Alonso in due course.

With a contract in place until 2028, neither Real or Alonso have to be in any rush to make a decision on Rodrygo's long-term future.