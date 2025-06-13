Real Madrid reportedly consider making a move for Al-Ahli forward Roberto Firmino during this summer's transfer window.

Los Blancos head coach Xabi Alonso is believed to be determined to bring in a striker this summer, with the Spaniard believing that he needs another option in the final third of the field.

Osasuna's Ante Budimir is thought to be on the club's radar, with a low-cost option expected to be signed rather than a big name due to Kylian Mbappe's presence as the leading player through the middle.

According to Fichajes, Firmino has also emerged as an interesting option for the capital giants, with the former Liverpool attacker known as a player who gets the best out of those around him.

The 33-year-old scored 111 goals and registered 76 assists in 362 appearances for Liverpool between 2015 and 2023 before making the switch to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ahli.

Real Madrid 'considering summer move' for Firmino

Real Madrid have already made two signings this summer, with Dean Huijsen arriving from Bournemouth, while Trent Alexander-Arnold has made the switch from Liverpool.

Los Blancos are also set to sign Franco Mastantuono from River Plate, with the 17-year-old allegedly considered to be a potential starter under Alonso at Bernabeu next term.

However, the signing of a back-up forward is also viewed as a priority, and Firmino's pedigree has seen him identified as a genuine option for the 2025-26 campaign.

How has Firmino performed in Saudi Arabia?

Firmino has a record of 21 goals and 17 assists in 65 appearances for Al-Ahli, including 12 goals and 10 assists in 31 outings in all competitions during the recent season.

The Brazilian's contract with Al-Ahli is set to expire next year, and Real Madrid will not have to break the bank to sign him, although he is on huge wages in Saudi Arabia.

Real Madrid certainly need a new option in the final third of the field, with Joselu showing his value in the role during the 2023-24 campaign, and Firmino could prove to be an inspired signing for the club.