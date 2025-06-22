Real Madrid could reportedly move for West Ham United forward Niclas Fullkrug during this summer's transfer window.

Los Blancos have boosted their squad with two signings so far this summer, with Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold joining the club from Bournemouth and Liverpool respectively.

Real Madrid have also secured the signing of Franco Mastantuono, with the Argentina international set to officially make the move to Bernabeu from River Plate when he turns 18 years old in August.

However, it is understood that the club also want to bring in a centre-forward who is capable of providing a different option, as the capital giants lack depth through the middle.

Kylian Mbappe will remain first choice in that position, but it is believed that new head coach Xabi Alonso is bidding to sign a centre-forward who could be used as a target man in certain fixtures.

Real Madrid 'eyeing surprise Fullkrug move'

According to Fichajes, Fullkrug is on Real Madrid's radar, with the striker having the experience and European pedigree that Alonso is after to fill the role next season.

The report claims that the Germany international is seen as a serious option despite his struggles at West Ham.

The 32-year-old has only managed three goals and two assists in 20 appearances for the Hammers since making the move to the London Stadium from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2024.

Fullkrug has three years left to run on his contract with Graham Potter's side, but it is understood that he will be available for the right price, as he has been unable to settle at the Premier League club.

The forward managed 15 goals in 43 appearances for Dortmund, including three strikes in the Champions League.

Who else is on Real Madrid's radar?

Osasuna's Ante Budimir is also believed to be an option for Real Madrid this summer.

Budimir had an excellent 2024-25 campaign for Osasuna, scoring 24 goals in 42 appearances, and the 33-year-old is said to be admired by a number of senior figures at Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are also thought to be considering Al-Ahli's Roberto Firmino, with the Brazilian also capable of filling a similar role when it comes to the spot in the final third of the field.

There has been a host of speculation surrounding Rodrygo this summer, but it is thought to be unlikely that the Brazilian will leave Bernabeu due to the cost of a potential deal.