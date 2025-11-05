Stay or leave: Real Madrid 'decide' Vini Jr's future

Vinicius Junior’s future is in question as tensions reportedly rise between him and Real Madrid management.





Real Madrid have reportedly decided what to do with Vinicius Junior, whose future has previously caused some confusion.

The forward was previously linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, but nothing materialised for the Brazilian winger, whose current deal with the Spanish giants runs out in 2027.

Vini Jr joined Los Blancos in 2018 from Flamengo, and the forward has since played in 338 matches across all competitions, scoring 111 goals.

However, the wide attacker has often courted controversy, and the latest incident is said to be the "final straw” for Real.

Vinicius Junior future: Real Madrid reportedly ready to sell forward

According to The Sun, Madrid giants were upset by public anger directed at Xabi Alonso after his substitution during Los Blancos’ 2-1 Clasico win over Barcelona, and the alleged breakdown in the player-club relationship could result in a move away in summer 2026.

Although the 25-year-old forward publicly and privately apologised, an article criticising Alonso's demanding management style — linked to the player's camp — reportedly angered the club hierarchy.

The controversy worsened when Vinicius Jr disobeyed team instructions by taking a penalty for Kylian Mbappe against Valencia, only to miss.

Alonso appeared frustrated on the touchline and later confirmed that Mbappe is still the designated penalty taker.

Despite this, Real reportedly have one last plan for their star forward.

Vinicius Junior to leave Real Madrid: Los Blancos’ reported strategy

The previous source further states that Los Blancos plan to renew the 25-year-old forward’s contract to maintain his value.

Given that his deal expires in 2027, Real might struggle to secure a significant sale if he has only 12 months remaining.

Therefore, extending his contract seems reasonable, although it remains uncertain if the forward would be willing to give Los Blancos all the leverage in potential transfer negotiations.

If he decides to leave the Spanish capital eventually, interested clubs will be numerous, though matching or surpassing his €400,577 (£353,431) salary will present a challenge.