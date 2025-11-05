Real Madrid winger Rodrygo reportedly makes an important decision over his future, amid links with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Real Madrid winger Rodrygo is reportedly prepared to leave the Santiago Bernabeu in the January transfer window.

Rodrygo was heavily linked with a move away in the summer after he struggled for game time at the Club World Cup under Carlo Ancelotti's successor, Xabi Alonso.

The Brazilian ultimately stayed put beyond the end of the summer transfer window, but he has continued to find starting opportunities hard to come by under the former Bayer Leverkusen boss.

Rodrygo has started just three of his 12 competitive matches this season, including just one start in the past seven La Liga matches.

Rodrygo makes decision over Real Madrid future

According to Fichajes, Rodrygo is now open to leaving Los Blancos in the winter transfer window in the bid to find regular game time elsewhere.

Rodrygo has been in Brazil's squad for the upcoming friendlies against Senegal and Tunisia, but he is wary that he could lose his place if he does not play regular football.

The attacker's ultimate goal is to consolidate his place in Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil squad for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Rodrygo is willing to consider a move to the Premier League, with at least two English clubs believed to be showing an interest in the 24-year-old.

North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have both been linked with a move for the Real Madrid attacker in the new year.

Will Real Madrid allow Rodrygo to leave?

From Real Madrid's perspective, they are under no contractual pressure to sell Rodrygo, with his current deal set to run until June 2026.

Of course, Los Blancos will not want to have an unhappy player in their squad, but their transfer stance is likely to depend on their injury situation.

Franco Mastantuono is struggling with pubalgia, leaving Arda Guler, Brahim Diaz and Rodrygo as Alonso's current options to play on the right wing.

While Mastantuono will be hoping to make a swift return to action, Real Madrid will have to take stock of their injury situation and squad depth closer to the January window before they decide whether to offload Rodrygo.