Real Madrid would be very interested in the profile of a young PSG gem and would have planned two departures in their squad to make room for him.

Real Madrid would be very interested in the profile of a young Paris Saint-Germain gem and would have planned two departures in their squad to make room for him.

It is a wild rumour that Fichajes has just revealed. According to the Spanish media, whose information should be taken with a pinch of salt, Real Madrid would be very interested in the profile of Desire Doue. The French winger from PSG would be one of Xabi Alonso's desires to strengthen his attack.

Real Madrid ready to part with Rodrygo and Diaz for Doue

Kylian Mbappe would also have pushed with Florentino Perez for this signing. Aged 20, Desire Doue has already established himself as an important starter within the European champions. Author of a brace in the Champions League final against Inter Milan (5-0), the former Rennes player has shown that he is a man for big occasions.

Right-winger or midfielder, the France international is a versatile player with significant potential. Real Madrid would thus like to recruit him to strengthen their attacking sector. The Whites would dream of an attack of Vinicius Junior - Mbappe - Doue.

PSG do not want to part with Desire Doue

For this, the Spanish giant would be ready to part with two attackers from their squad: Rodrygo and Brahim Diaz. These departures would allow them to finance the investment in Doue and make room for him on the right flank of the attack. The Parisian would thus be in competition with Franco Mastantuono, who can also play in an attacking midfield role.

However, PSG do not plan to part with their 20-year-old gem, who is still under contract until June 2029. Whilst the French winger is valued at €90m (£77m) by Transfermarkt, the Spanish media mention a market value of around €150m (£128.5m). Whatever the case, a departure of Doue from PSG appears almost unimaginable today.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.