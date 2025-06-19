Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos 'planning £51m bid' for in-demand centre-back

Real Madrid are reportedly willing to offer £51m for Sporting Lisbon centre-back Ousmane Diomande.

Los Blancos have already signed two new defenders during this summer's transfer window, bringing in Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth before agreeing a deal for Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold.

However, it is understood that the club are open to bring in another centre-back during the current market, as both David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are approaching the latter stages of their careers.

There has been a host of speculation surrounding Diomande's future in recent months, with Chelsea, Manchester United and Crystal Palace believed to be interested in his signature.

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid are also keen, with senior figures at the club, including head coach Xabi Alonso, said to be interested in bringing him to Bernabeu.

Real Madrid 'willing to offer £51m' for Diomande

The report claims that the capital giants would be willing to part with €60m (£51m), with Sporting thought to be open to letting him leave for that price during the current window.

Diomande was in excellent form for Sporting during the 2024-25 campaign, making 46 appearances in all competitions, including nine outings in the Champions League.

In total, the 21-year-old has featured on 101 occasions for his Lisbon club, scoring six times and registering two assists, and he has a contract with the Portuguese champions until June 2027.

Diomande is expected to be on the move during this summer's transfer window, and as it stands, it is believed that his most likely destination is the Premier League.

Do Real Madrid need another centre-back?

Real Madrid had horrific centre-back problems in the latter stages of last season, with Alaba, Rudiger, Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao all on the sidelines through injury.

There will be concerns when it comes to the long-term fitness of all four, especially Alaba and Militao, with the pair suffering severe injury issues of late.

Much depends on their recoveries, but if it becomes clear that Alonso's options will be stretched next season, then it would not be a surprise to see another centre-back arrive to provide competition for Huijsen and Raul Asencio.

However, Rudiger and Militao should, in theory, also have important roles to play for the club next season.