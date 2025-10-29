AC Milan reportedly plan a January move for Real Madrid attacker Gonzalo Garcia, who is also being linked with a switch to the Premier League.

The 21-year-old made a strong impression for Los Blancos at the 2025 Club World Cup, scoring four goals and registering one assist in six appearances, and he has played nine times for the first team this season.

Garcia has featured on seven occasions in La Liga and twice in the Champions League, but he is yet to find the back of the net, with the Spaniard unable to build on his form from the summer.

There is currently a host of speculation surrounding Garcia's future, with Leeds United believed to be considering making a loan move for the striker during the January transfer window.

According to reports in Spain, Milan are also keen, with the San Siro giants planning to make a bid for the attacker once the winter transfer market has opened for business.

Milan 'lining up' January move for Real Madrid attacker

Milan are allegedly prepared to pay €20m (£17.6m) for Garcia, although it has been suggested that Real Madrid are only willing to let him depart on a short-term basis.

Garcia could allegedly leave on loan in the winter before a permanent exit in 2026, but the attacker only signed a new contract in June, penning a deal until the summer of 2030.

Real Madrid are therefore facing a major decision when it comes to the Spaniard's future.

Garcia has a record of five goals and three assists in 21 first-team appearances for Los Blancos, while he has scored 30 times and registered seven assists in 73 outings for Real Madrid Castilla.

Should Real Madrid allow Gonzalo Garcia to leave in January?

Garcia will find it difficult to become a regular starter at Real Madrid due to Kylian Mbappe, who has been in red-hot form at the start of the 2025-26 campaign, netting 16 times in 13 appearances.

A loan exit makes most sense for Real Madrid, as there is every chance that Garcia could thrive with regular starts in the second half of this season, before returning to Bernabeu next summer a much better player.

It would be a surprise if Real Madrid let him leave on a permanent basis in January, especially for €20m (£17.6m), and Milan will not have the funds available to pay much more than that at the start of 2026.