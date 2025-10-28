Leeds United are reportedly in the race alongside Aston Villa for the services of Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Garcia in January.

Leeds United have reportedly joined the race for Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Garcia ahead of the January window.

The 21-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Bernabeu in recent times, with Los Blancos supposedly preparing to receive New Year loan offers for the player.

Garcia made waves over the course of the summer, when he featured prominently in the group stage of the revamped Club World Cup in the United States.

The youngster provided a goal contribution (four goals, one assist) in five straight matches at the start of the tournament, capturing plenty of attention.

Garcia was given the honour of starting the semi-final clash versus Paris Saint-Germain, with Xabi Alonso's men losing by a 4-0 scoreline.

Leeds join race for Real Madrid star?

According to On The Minute, Leeds United could be targeting some of Europe's most promising talents during the January transfer window.

The report claims that Daniel Farke's side have joined the race to sign Real Madrid and Spain star Garcia at the beginning of the New Year.

It is understood that a number of clubs are keen on the 21-year-old, including fellow Premier League side Aston Villa - managed by Unai Emery.

It is believed that the Second City Villans are the current frontrunners in the hunt for the services of the Spaniard, readying a £17.5m bid.

At this stage, Leeds are supposedly willing to match that offer, meaning that it could be Garcia's decision between Villa Park and Elland Road in January.

Leeds' striking issues

Despite sitting six points clear of the relegation zone following a promising start to the Premier League campaign, there are still areas for improvement for Leeds.

Farke's troops have netted just nine goals in as many fixtures, with the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin failing to hit the ground running.

As a result, a player of the calibre of Real Madrid's Garcia would be a welcome addition in the New Year, even if just on a temporary deal.