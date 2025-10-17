Real Madrid are reportedly preparing to receive a host of loan offers for young striker Gonzalo Garcia during the winter transfer window.

The 21-year-old burst onto the first-team scene over the summer, when Los Blancos were competing at the expanded Club World Cup.

Although it was Chelsea who eventually went on to lift the trophy in the United States, Real Madrid were impressive at points, particularly at the top of the pitch.

In the absence of some star players, youngster Garcia was given the chance to shine, finding the net in the group stage for the Spanish giants.

The Spain youth international was unable to fire his side to the final, though, with Xabi Alonso's men smashed 4-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in the final four.

Real Madrid preparing for Garcia offers?

According to Spanish outlet MARCA, Real Madrid are bracing themselves for a busy winter transfer window at the beginning of January.

The report claims that they were a host of clubs keen on securing the loan services of highly-rated striker Garcia over the course of the summer.

It is understood that interest in the 21-year-old has not fallen away, with Real Madrid preparing to receive plenty of offers for the player in the New Year.

The Under-21 international is currently playing a backup role at the Bernabeu, meaning that a temporary switch could increase his first-team minutes.

However, Los Blancos head coach Alonso is keen to ensure that his squad remains packed with players who can make an impact off the bench.

Garcia's Real Madrid situation

After setting the Club World Cup alight over the summer, Garcia has endured a tricky start to the 2025-26 campaign in the squad of Real Madrid.

With the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior returning to action, the 21-year-old has fallen down the pecking order in the attacking ranks.

As a result, Garcia has been limited to just one start and 91 minutes of La Liga action so far in 2025-26, failing to provide a goal contribution.