Real Madrid attacker Gonzalo Garcia is reportedly a transfer target for Premier League trio Aston Villa, Sunderland and Wolverhampton Wanderers ahead of the January window.

Garcia excelled for Los Blancos at the 2025 Club World Cup, scoring four goals and registering one assist in six appearances, and head coach Xabi Alonso kept the attacker at the club despite a host of interest over the summer.

The 21-year-old has featured on nine occasions for Real Madrid this season, but he is yet to find the back of the net, and there is currently widespread speculation surrounding his future.

Garcia penned a new deal at Bernabeu over the summer, with his current deal running until June 2030, but it is understood that Real Madrid are willing to let him leave for the right price.

AC Milan are among the clubs to be credited with an interest in the Spaniard, who has played seven times in La Liga this term and twice in the Champions League, where he also boasts one assist.

Villa, Sunderland, Wolves 'keen' on Real Madrid's Garcia

However, according to reports in Spain, there is also interest from Premier League trio Villa, Sunderland and Wolves, with each club believed to be planning a January move.

The three Premier League clubs are thought to be prepared to pay €20m (£17.6m) for the attacker, but it remains to be seen whether that amount if enough to convince Real Madrid to sell.

Villa and Sunderland allegedly both view Garcia as a player capable of helping them in their respective pushes for Europe, while Wolves feel that he could seriously boost their survival hopes.

Garcia has a record of five goals and three assists in 21 first-team appearances for Los Blancos, while he also managed 30 goals and seven assists in 73 appearances for Real Madrid Castilla.

Would Real Madrid be made to regret letting Garcia leave?

Garcia was excellent for Real Madrid at the Club World Cup, and there is a feeling at Bernabeu that he is yet to reach his full potential, with the Spaniard showing his goalscoring prowess for Real Madrid Castilla.

In truth, €20m (£17.6m) is not a huge amount for a player of Garcia's quality, so it would be a surprise if he was allowed to leave for that price, but a sale could occur in January if clubs are willing to spend slightly more on the striker.