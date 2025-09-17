Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal are reportedly keen to sign Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior, who is not satisfied with his role under Xabi Alonso.

Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal are reportedly looking to submit a massive bid to sign Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior.

The Brazil international is widely regarded as one of the best attackers in world football at the moment, and he has expressed his desire to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu for years to come.

The 25-year-old has contributed 108 goals and 84 assists in 326 appearances for Los Blancos, and his peak years are still ahead of him.

Vinicius has been attracting interest from Saudi clubs as his contract has less than two years remaining. Furthermore, he is reportedly getting frustrated with the treatment he is getting under Xabi Alonso this season.

Al-Hilal ready to submit mega bid for Vinicius?

According to Fichajes, Al-Hilal are ready to submit an offer of more than €100m (£87m) for the Brazilian attacker, who is not satisfied with the role given to him since Alonso took over.

The Middle East club are looking to attract big players, and Vinicius is seen as a strategic signing for them.

The exciting winger was dropped to the bench by Alonso during Madrid's 2-1 win over French club Marseille at the Bernabeu on Tuesday night.

The Spaniard opted to start with Rodrygo, Arda Guler, and Franco Mastantuono in attack, with Kylian Mbappe leading the line, sending a message that Vinicius is no longer a guaranteed starter in the current setup.

Should Madrid sell Vinicius at the right price?

Vinicius has been the undisputed starter at Los Blancos in recent years, but Alonso may have a different plan.

The Madrid boss might want to stick with the blossoming partnership of Rodrygo and Mbappe, and could give more opportunities to exciting talents like Guler and Mastantuono in the coming matches.

Obviously, selling a player of Vinicius's calibre makes little sense, but Los Blancos could be tempted to cash in on him if Al-Hilal come up with a massive offer.

Considering his contract situation and Alonso's preference to make Rodrygo a key part of his system, Vinicius might consider moving out. However, a move to Saudi Arabia at this stage of his career may not be a wise decision.

In recent weeks, Leicester City's young talent, Jeremy Monga, has supposedly emerged as a potential option for Madrid if they decide to cash in on the Brazilian.