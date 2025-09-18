Real Madrid are reportedly leading the race for the services of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic ahead of next summer's transfer window.

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The towering forward has struggled in Turin at points over recent years but has enjoyed a stellar start to the 2025-26 campaign.

Vlahovic has bagged six goals and provided one assist across seven competitive appearances, leading Juve's attacking ranks.

The Serbian arrived off the bench to score a game-saving brace for the Old Lady in the Champions League draw with Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night.

Since moving from fellow Serie A side Fiorentina in January 2022, Vlahovic has netted on 62 occasions across 149 matches for Juventus.

Real Madrid hold 'advantage' in Vlahovic race

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, a high-profile switch to La Liga could be on the cards for Vlahovic in the very near future.

The report claims that European powerhouses Real Madrid are keen on securing a deal for the Serbian attacker at the end of the season.

It is understood that Xabi Alonso wants to bring a proper central striker to the Bernabeu to partner Frenchman Kylian Mbappe.

However, Los Blancos are supposedly not alone in their interest of Vlahovic, who is also attracting interest from the Premier League.

That being said, it is believed that the sporting project of Real Madrid currently has them ahead in the race for the attacker's talents.

Change of Turin fortunes

Over the past year or so, it was widely expected that Vlahovic would be leaving Juventus out of the back door, surplus to requirements.

However, his exceptional start to this season has raised the question whether the Old Lady need to produce some new thinking regarding the Serbian.

Vlahovic has shown his worth on the Champions League stage already this term, although his contract expires at the end of the term.