Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso reportedly pursues a new dynamic player with a high take-ons success rate to enhance competition among attacking options.


Real Madrid are reportedly seeking reinforcements on their right flank to challenge Rodrygo, Brahim Diaz and Franco Mastantuono

Los Blancos head coach Xabi Alonso is said to be exploring further options in that area of the pitch to add depth and competition to the current choices, while seeking a different type of player. 

The Real boss is reportedly not entirely impressed by Rodrygo and Diaz, especially, leading to the club's rumoured interest in their Bundesliga-based target. 

The player linked with the Madrid giants is Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi, who is rumoured to be keen to leave the club next summer.

Real Madrid transfer news: Why Alonso reportedly wants Karim Adeyemi

Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi and Serhou Guirassy pictured on October 1, 2025

According to Fichajes, Alonso wants Adeyemi to add pace and depth to the attack to strengthen the club's right flank. 

The Germany international, 23, joined Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in 2022 and has since appeared 121 times for BVB, scoring 29 goals. 

Adeyemi, a rumoured Manchester United target, has played 10 league matches this season, scoring twice, and a summer transfer seems possible, given the forward's reported desire to leave Dortmund in 2026.

That potential exit date could benefit any buying club, as Adeyemi would have one year remaining on his contract, reducing BVB's negotiating leverage.

What could Karim Adeyemi potentially bring to Real Madrid?

Karim Adeyemi scores a hat-trick for Borussia Dortmund vs Celtic on October 1, 2024

Adeyemi's main strength is his blistering speed and dribbling ability, which pose a counter-attacking threat.

The BVB attacker’s versatility as a forward or winger provides tactical flexibility and potentially fosters healthy competition for players like Rodrygo and Diaz.

Remarkably, Adeyemi ranks in the 89th percentile for successful take-ons among wingers in Europe's top five leagues over the past year, underlining his dribbling prowess.

According to FBref, a significant portion of his shot-creating actions stem from these situations, as reflected in his standing in the 95th percentile for completed take-ons leading to shots and the 97th percentile for dribbles before goals, all per 90.

