Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo has said that he is 'at the club he always dreamed of', with the Brazilian addressing the widespread speculation surrounding his future during the summer transfer window.

A whole host of clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, were credited with an interest in the forward during the recent transfer market.

Rodrygo was only given 93 minutes by head coach Xabi Alonso at the 2025 Club World Cup, and he is no longer a guaranteed starter for the capital giants.

However, the transfer window ended with the 24-year-old still at Bernabeu, and he was given the nod from the first whistle against Marseille in the Champions League on Tuesday night, helping his side to record a 2-1 win.

Rodrygo is not certain to start Saturday's La Liga game against Espanyol, though, as he has featured from the start in just one of the team's four league matches this term, being an unused substitute in two of them.

Rodrygo: "I'm still at home"

However, Rodrygo has suggested that he was never interested in leaving Real Madrid.

“I’m used to it; every year they say I’m leaving. During the transfer window, every week I was on a different team,” he told TNT Sports after the clash with Marseille.

“I even joked with my parents and friends: ‘Look, today I’m on this one, tomorrow I’m on that one.’ Every week I was on a different team, but, as I said, I was very calm mentally and it didn’t affect me at all.

“I continued enjoying my vacation, training because I knew this was where I would continue. Well, in the end, I’m still at home, in the place I always dreamed of being. I’ll continue giving my all every day I wear this shirt.

"I train and dedicate myself every day, waiting for opportunities. He’s [Alonso] been changing a lot, he’s been playing differently in every game. He started the season by putting me more on the left, but everyone knows I can play inside and on the right, as I always have."

Rodrygo determined to secure a return to the Brazil squad

Rodrygo also opened up on his desire to return to the Brazil squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup, having been left out of the latest selection by former Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

“I’ll work for it. Everyone knows no one is guaranteed a place; he (Ancelotti) has always made that very clear. I’ll keep working, giving my best. I know my potential and everything I can deliver,” he said.

“I know that if I’m in good physical and mental health, I can be very important both at my club and with the national team. I’ll just work, and then he’ll decide. I have a lot of respect for him, for helping me through the most difficult moments of my life. May we be very happy with the national team.”

Rodrygo has scored seven goals and registered one assist in 33 matches for Brazil, while he has a record of 68 goals and 52 assists in 273 games for Real Madrid since arriving from Santos in 2019.