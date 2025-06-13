Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes urges the Gunners to sign "phenomenon" Rodrygo during this summer's transfer window.

Rodrygo's future at Real Madrid is currently the subject of much speculation, with the Brazilian believed to be giving serious consideration to leave Bernabeu during this summer's transfer window.

Arsenal are thought to lead the interest in the 24-year-old, with Mikel Arteta's side looking to bolster their attack.

Gabriel refused to confirm whether his side were actively pursuing Rodrygo, but the defender is in favour of his international teammate making the switch to the Emirates Stadium.

"I don't know," said Gabriel when asked by the Podpah Podcast if Rodrygo would be arriving at Arsenal this summer. 'But I'd like obviously. He's a phenomenon. I've told people already, he's a phenomenon! If it was up to me, of course!"

Rodrygo scored 14 times and registered 10 assists in 51 appearances for Real Madrid last season, but he largely struggled to show his best form for the capital giants.

Since arriving at Bernabeu from Santos in July 2019, Rodrygo has made 267 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring 68 goals and registering 50 assists in the process.

However, he could find himself out of the starting XI next term, with new head coach Xabi Alonso believed to be planning to use Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe as a front two.

Alonso has said that he wants to keep Rodrygo at Bernabeu

Last month, Alonso insisted that Rodrygo is in his plans moving forward.

"Rodrygo is a Real Madrid player, and I will speak to everyone at Real Madrid. They deserve it, and we need him. Rodrygo is an amazing player; we will need him," he said at a press conference.

The forward then posted an image of himself training with Real Madrid with the caption "HAPPY" earlier this week, suggesting that he is not actively attempting to leave the club.

Rodrygo is currently with the Real Madrid squad preparing for the Club World Cup, with the capital team beginning their tournament against Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal on June 18.