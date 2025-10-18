Real Madrid are reportedly keeping a close eye on Bayer Leverkusen's Alejo Sarco ahead of a potential move for the teenager.

Real Madrid are reportedly keeping a close eye on Bayer Leverkusen's Alejo Sarco, with the attacker impressing at the Under-20s World Cup for Argentina.

The 19-year-old has scored four times for Argentina Under-20s at the competition, and he will be aiming to help his country triumph in the final against Morocco Under-20s on Sunday.

Sarco started his professional career with Velez Sarsfield, making nine appearances for their first team, while he scored 12 times in 20 appearances for the Argentine outfit's reserve team.

The teenager is yet to make his first-team debut for Leverkusen, but he has turned out for their Under-19s on four occasions, while the forward has been on the bench for the senior side this term.

According to reports in Spain, Real Madrid have been alerted to the youngster due to his performances at the Under-20s World Cup, and Los Blancos are said to be keeping a close eye on his form.

Real Madrid 'interested' in move for Leverkusen's Sarco

Sarco also scored six times in 19 appearances for Argentina Under-17s, and Real Madrid allegedly view him as a player capable of having a huge impact in the future.

Should a move to Bernabeu materialise, it is likely that Sarco would play for Real Madrid Castilla in order to build his experience ahead of a potential future position in the first team.

Leverkusen are believed to be aware of the growing interest but remain calm, with the Bundesliga outfit having him a contract until June 2029.

The German club could introduce the youngster into their first team following his return from the Under-20s World Cup, and he would announce himself on the world stage with a starring performance in the final of the competition against Morocco Under-20s.

Alonso confirms Mbappe will face Getafe

Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign with a clash against Getafe on Sunday night.

There had been some doubt over the involvement of Kylian Mbappe, with the attacker withdrawing from the France squad during the international break due to an ankle issue.

However, head coach Xabi Alonso has confirmed that the forward is available for the contest with Getafe.

"His ankle is fine. He will be in the squad and could start, yes," said Alonso.

Real Madrid are currently top of the La Liga table, two points clear of second-placed Barcelona, although Hansi Flick's side will have the chance to move to the summit on Saturday afternoon.