Arsenal are reportedly set to cool their interest in Real Madrid attacker Arda Guler.

There was a possibility that the 20-year-old could have departed the Bernabeu over the summer, although Los Blancos made the decision to block any loan moves.

Guler has made a promising start to the 2025-26 campaign, scoring twice and providing one assist across five La Liga matches for the Spanish giants.

After struggling for regular starts under the watch of Carlo Ancelotti in recent years, the Turkey international is now a key part of Xabi Alonso's plans.

Since making the high-profile move from Fenerbahce to Madrid in July 2023, Guler has played 64 competitive matches, scoring 14 goals.

Arsenal end interest in Real Madrid's Guler?

According to Football Insider, there has been a major update in the transfer speculation regarding a possible Guler move to Arsenal.

The report claims that the Gunners were keen on bringing the 20-year-old attacker to the Premier League during the summer window.

However, Mikel Arteta's men were unsuccessful in that quest, with Real Madrid opting to keep hold of the player until January at least.

After his sensational start to the campaign under new head coach Alonso, it is understood that Guler is no longer available for a switch away.

As a result, Arsenal are expected to focus on other attacking targets from across the European game ahead of the winter trading point.

Arsenal need to look elsewhere

Despite their progress over the past five years under Arteta, Arsenal are not in a position to be poaching Real Madrid of their starting players.

The Gunners are on the hunt for a major trophy after a mino-drought, with some supporters growing tired of finishing as runners-up in the Premier League.

That trend looks set to continue this season, with Liverpool already five points ahead of the chasing pack in the top-flight standings after five games.