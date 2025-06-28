Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso are reportedly keen on a reunion with Bayer Leverkusen's Piero Hincapie, who could move to Bernabeu in a £34m deal.

Los Blancos have already boosted their centre-back options for the 2025-26 campaign by bringing in Dean Huijsen, but it is understood that the club are in the market for a second centre-back.

Raul Asencio's Club World Cup performances have caused concern, while David Alaba is currently being linked with a move away from Bernabeu.

There are also concerns when it comes to the fitness of Eder Militao, who has had two serious knee injuries in quick succession, while Antonio Rudiger will be 33 early next year.

According to Fichajes, Alonso is a huge admirer of Hincapie, having managed the Ecuador international at Leverkusen, and he has identified the 23-year-old as the ideal acquisition this summer.

Real Madrid 'considering summer move' for Hincapie

The report claims that Real Madrid could sign Hincapie for as little as €40m (£34m), which makes him an even more attractive proposition for the club during the summer market.

Hincapie made the move to Leverkusen from Talleres in 2021, and he has represented the club on 164 occasions in all competitions, scoring seven goals and registering five assists in the process.

The defender was again a vital player for the German side last season, scoring three goals and registering two assists in 45 appearances, including 32 outings in the Bundesliga.

The South American only signed a new contract with Leverkusen in December 2024, but a switch to Real Madrid this summer is seemingly on the cards, as Alonso eyes a reunion.

Alonso is expected to use a back three at times next season

Alonso has not said that he will exclusively use a back three next season, but that will be the case for certain matches, and he explained his reasoning after using that system against Red Bull Salzburg in the Club World Cup last time out.

"This system gives us depth and flexibility. It gives us depth and collective quality, which is what we want for the players to benefit from," Alonso told reporters following his side's 3-0 win.

"In my mind, I've always been flexible with systems. The players are intelligent enough to know the positives and negatives of this system.

"It gives you a three against two with Huijsen and Rudiger wide and space in between with Jude [Bellingham] and Arda [Guler]. I like that flexibility so I can use it when needed."

Rudiger has returned from a knee injury during the Club World Cup, with the Germany international named in the starting XI against Salzburg last time out.