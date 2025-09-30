Real Madrid are reportedly considering moves for Chelsea midfield duo Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo in 2026 on the request of head coach Xabi Alonso.

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in Chelsea midfield duo Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo.

The pair started the Blues' most recent Premier League match on Saturday afternoon, when they lost 3-1 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Chelsea's defensive woes continued at Stamford Bridge versus the Seagulls, who scored three times during the final 15 minutes to snatch maximum points.

Netting the opener for Enzo Maresca's men on the weekend, Fernandez has enjoyed a productive start to the campaign in front of goal.

The 2022 World Cup winner has made the net ripple on three occasions and provided one assist across six Premier League appearances.

Real Madrid keeping tabs on Chelsea duo?

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Real Madrid are looking to bolster their midfield ranks during the winter and summer windows of 2026.

The report states that Los Blancos head coach Xabi Alonso has requested a new top-class option in the middle of the park for 2026.

It is understood that the La Liga giants are aiming to fill the void in quality and leadership left by the departures of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in recent times.

That particular search has supposedly led Real Madrid to Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea duo Fernandez and Caicedo are plying their trade.

Both protected by long-term contracts in West London, the Argentine and the Ecuadorian are supposedly valued at over £100m each by the Blues.

Stockpiling young talents

Just 23 and 24 years of age respectively, Caicedo and Fernandez have the potential to revolutionise the Real Madrid midfield in the future.

However, the chances of Los Blancos luring even one of the pair away from the Club World Cup winners within the next year are slim.

After a sobering 5-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid on the weekend, Real Madrid take their Champions League dreams to Kazakhstan and the home of Kairat Almaty on Tuesday night.