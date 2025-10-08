Real Madrid reveal that Dean Huijsen has suffered a calf problem, with the centre-back potentially now out for the next couple of weeks.

Real Madrid have revealed that Dean Huijsen has suffered a calf problem, with the centre-back withdrawing from Spain duty to begin treatment back with his La Liga club.

Huijsen had been due to feature in Spain's October internationals against Georgia and Bulgaria, with the ex-Juventus youngster now viewed as a vital player for La Roja.

However, it was announced on Wednesday morning that the 20-year-old had withdrawn from the camp, with Athletic Bilbao's Aymeric Laporte his replacement.

Real Madrid have now released a statement confirming an injury problem for Huijsen.

"Following tests carried out today on our player Dean Huijsen, assessed by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the soleus muscle of his left leg. The outcome is pending," read a statement from Real Madrid's official website.

Real Madrid confirm calf injury for Huijsen

Real Madrid have not put a timeframe on a potential recovery time for Huijsen, but according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, he is expected to be out for a maximum of two weeks.

If that indeed proves to be the case, then the Spaniard would miss Real Madrid's next game against Getafe on October 19, while he would be a doubt for the Champions League clash with Juventus on October 22.

However, providing that there are no setbacks in his recovery process, then the centre-back should be available for the home fixture against Barcelona on October 26.

Real Madrid currently have four defensive injuries, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy and Antonio Rudiger all on the sidelines.

As a result, Aurelien Tchouameni may drop back into the defence for the team's next two matches, although Raul Asencio and David Alaba are also options in the middle of the defence.

How has Huijsen performed for Real Madrid this season?

Huijsen has settled effortlessly into life at Bernabeu and has been one of the team's best performers this season, with head coach Xabi Alonso immediately trusting him to be a starter.

The defender has started nine times for Real Madrid this season, missing only one game, being suspended for the La Liga clash with Espanyol on September 20 after picking up a red card against Real Sociedad.