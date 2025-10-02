Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Saturday's La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Villarreal.

Real Madrid will continue their 2025-26 La Liga campaign with a clash against Villarreal on Saturday night.

Los Blancos sit second in the La Liga table, boasting 18 points from their first seven matches, while the visitors are third on 16 points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

REAL MADRID

Out: Dani Carvajal (muscle), Trent Alexander-Arnold (hamstring), Ferland Mendy (hamstring), Antonio Rudiger (thigh)

Doubtful: Eder Militao (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Militao, Huijsen, Tchouameni; Valverde, Guler, Camavinga, Carreras; Bellingham; Vinicius, Mbappe

VILLARREAL

Out: Logan Costa (knee), Willy Kambwala (hamstring), Juan Foyth (muscle), Pau Cabanes (knee)

Doubtful: Ayoze Perez (muscle), Gerard Moreno (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Junior; Mourino, Veiga, Marin, S Cardona; Akhomach, Partey, Gueye, Moleiro; Mikautadze, Pepe

