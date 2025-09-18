Real Madrid will continue their 2025-26 La Liga campaign with a clash against Espanyol on Saturday afternoon.
The capital giants sit first in the La Liga table, boasting 12 points from their first four matches, while the visitors are third on 10 points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
REAL MADRID
Out: Dean Huijsen (suspended), Trent Alexander-Arnold (hamstring), Ferland Mendy (muscle), Antonio Rudiger (muscle)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Asencio, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni; Mastantuono, Guler, Vinicius; Mbappe
ESPANYOL
Out: Pere Milla (suspended), Brian Olivan (calf)
Doubtful: Jose Gragera (muscle)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dmitrovic; El Hilali, Calero, Cabrera, Romero; Dolan, Lozano, Gonzalez de Zarate, Puado; K Garcia, FernandezNo Data Analysis info