Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Saturday's La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Espanyol.

Real Madrid will continue their 2025-26 La Liga campaign with a clash against Espanyol on Saturday afternoon.

The capital giants sit first in the La Liga table, boasting 12 points from their first four matches, while the visitors are third on 10 points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

REAL MADRID VS. ESPANYOL

REAL MADRID

Out: Dean Huijsen (suspended), Trent Alexander-Arnold (hamstring), Ferland Mendy (muscle), Antonio Rudiger (muscle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Asencio, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni; Mastantuono, Guler, Vinicius; Mbappe

ESPANYOL

Out: Pere Milla (suspended), Brian Olivan (calf)

Doubtful: Jose Gragera (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dmitrovic; El Hilali, Calero, Cabrera, Romero; Dolan, Lozano, Gonzalez de Zarate, Puado; K Garcia, Fernandez

