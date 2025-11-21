[monks data]
Team News: Elche vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Team News: Elche vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Saturday's La Liga clash between Elche and Real Madrid.

Real Madrid will be aiming to return to winning ways in La Liga when they head to Elche on Sunday.

Los Blancos are currently top of the La Liga table, three points clear of second-placed Barcelona, while the home side occupy 11th position, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.


ELCHE VS. REAL MADRID

ELCHE

Out: None

Doubtful: Pedro Bigas (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dituro; Nunez, Affengruber, Chust, Pedrosa; Aguado; Josan, Febas, Mendoza, Mir; A Rodriguez

REAL MADRID

Out: Dani Carvajal (knee), Antonio Rudiger (muscle), Eder Militao (groin), Aurelien Tchouameni (hamstring), Franco Mastantuono (groin), David Alaba (muscle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Huijsen, Carreras; Camavinga, Valverde, Guler; Bellingham; Vinicius, Mbappe

