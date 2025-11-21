Real Madrid will be aiming to return to winning ways in La Liga when they head to Elche on Sunday.
Los Blancos are currently top of the La Liga table, three points clear of second-placed Barcelona, while the home side occupy 11th position, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.
ELCHE VS. REAL MADRID
ELCHE
Out: None
Doubtful: Pedro Bigas (knock)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dituro; Nunez, Affengruber, Chust, Pedrosa; Aguado; Josan, Febas, Mendoza, Mir; A Rodriguez
REAL MADRID
Out: Dani Carvajal (knee), Antonio Rudiger (muscle), Eder Militao (groin), Aurelien Tchouameni (hamstring), Franco Mastantuono (groin), David Alaba (muscle)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Huijsen, Carreras; Camavinga, Valverde, Guler; Bellingham; Vinicius, MbappeNo Data Analysis info