[monks data]
Real Sociedad logo
La Liga
Sep 13, 2025 at 3.15pm UK
 
Real Madrid logo

Real Sociedad
vs.
Real Madrid

Preview: Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid - prediction, team news, lineups

By , Football Editor
Preview: Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid - prediction, team news, lineups
© Imago
Sports Mole previews Saturday's La Liga clash between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Real Madrid will endeavour to post a fourth straight win at the start of the 2025-26 La Liga campaign when they make the trip to Reale Arena on Saturday afternoon to tackle Real Sociedad.

Los Blancos are top of the La Liga table, boasting nine points from their opening three matches, while Real Sociedad are down in 16th, picking up just two points from their first three games of the season.


Match preview

Real Sociedad finished down in 11th spot in last season's La Liga table, which represented a very disappointing campaign for the club, so there is huge room for improvement during the current term.

Eleventh was actually the Basque outfit's lowest finish since 2018, and it has also been a tough start to the new campaign for the White and Blues, who have just two points to show from their first three matches.

La Real opened their season with a 1-1 draw against Valencia before sharing the points once more in a 2-2 stalemate with Espanyol on August 24, but they entered the international break off the back of a 1-0 loss to Real Oviedo.

Sergio Francisco's side were relatively quiet in terms of incomings during the summer transfer window, with their largest acquisition proving to be Yangel Herrera from Girona.

Real Sociedad's biggest departure was Martin Zubimendi to Arsenal, but they did manage to keep hold of the likes of Takefusa Kubo and Mikel Oyarzabal despite speculation surrounding their futures.

Real Sociedad manager Sergio Francisco on July 30, 2025

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have made a solid yet unspectacular start to the season, recording three straight wins over Osasuna, Real Oviedo and Mallorca, scoring six times in the process and conceding just once.

It would be fair to say that Alonso's side are yet to find their rhythm, but winning matches while they wait is an excellent habit to have, and they would move five points clear of the reigning champions Barcelona in the La Liga table with a victory on Saturday afternoon.

Only division leaders Real Madrid and second-placed Athletic Bilbao have nine points from three La Liga matches this season, and Los Blancos will be aiming to put another win on the board before opening their Champions League league-phase campaign against Marseille on September 16.

Real Madrid have won 102 of their previous 183 matches against Real Sociedad in all competitions, including 2-0 victories in their La Liga meetings during the 2024-25 campaign.

Los Blancos are unbeaten against Real Sociedad in La Liga since May 2023, while they have only lost once against the Basque outfit in the top flight of Spanish football since May 2019.

Real Sociedad La Liga form:

DDL

Real Madrid La Liga form:

WWW


Team News

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham on June 22, 2025

Real Sociedad will be missing new signing Herrera until October due to an injury problem, while Orri Oskarsson is also a major doubt for the home side this weekend.

There are not expected to be any major surprises in the home side's lineup for this match, with Oyarzabal, fresh from representing Spain during the international break, set to feature through the middle.

Kubo is again likely to play off the right, while Jon Gorrotxategi could earn another start in the middle of the home side's midfield on Saturday afternoon.

As for Real Madrid, Jude Bellingham, Ferland Mendy, Eduardo Camavinga and Endrick remain unavailable for selection, while Antonio Rudiger is facing a spell out with a thigh issue.

Head coach Alonso could name an unchanged side from the one that started against Mallorca, with Franco Mastantuono in line to feature down the right, which would again leave Rodrygo on the bench.

Trent Alexander-Arnold could again keep out Dani Carvajal with Alonso currently having some big decisions when it comes to team selection. However, there will be starts in the final third of the field for both Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

Real Sociedad possible starting lineup:

Remiro; Aramburu, Zubeldia, Caleta-Car, Munoz; Kubo, Mendez, Gorrotxategi, Marin, Barrenetxea; Oyarzabal

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni, Guler; Mastantuono, Mbappe, Vinicius


SM words green background

We say: Real Sociedad 1-2 Real Madrid


 

Real Sociedad are capable of making this a tricky match for Real Madrid, but the Basque outfit have not exactly been brilliant early in the season, and we are backing Los Blancos to shade a close match on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:581239:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect6857:
Written by
Matt Law
No Data Analysis info

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Jude Bellingham Kylian Mbappe Mikel Oyarzabal Xabi Alonso Football
rhs 2.0
12.30pm
Pickering Town CFC
vs
Runcorn Linnets
3pm
Macclesfield
vs
Atherton Laburnum Rovers
3pm
Ebbsfleet
vs
Ashford Town
3pm
Hyde
vs
Whitby
3pm
Telford
vs
Kidderminster
3pm
Eastbourne
vs
Epsom & Ewell FC
3pm
Farnborough
vs
Dover Athletic
3pm
Gloucester City
vs
Chippenham
3pm
Welling United
vs
Slough
3pm
Matlock Town
vs
Carlton Town
3pm
Hemel Hemps.
vs
Bishop's Stortford
3pm
Fylde
vs
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Gosport Borough
vs
Poole
3pm
Maidenhead
vs
Faversham Town
3pm
Hitchin Town
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Chesham
vs
King's Lynn
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
West Auckland
vs
Spennymoor
3pm
Chelmsford City
vs
Hertford Town
3pm
Curzon Ashton
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Taunton Town
vs
Weston
3pm
Hampton
vs
AFC Croydon Athletic
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Rushall Olympic
3pm
Nantwich Town
vs
Trafford
3pm
Billericay
vs
Berkhamsted
3pm
FC United
vs
Chadderton
3pm
Stalybridge
vs
Chester
3pm
Bedford
vs
Dag & Red
3pm
Maldon & Tiptree
vs
Stanway Rovers FC
3pm
Hungerford
vs
Swindon Supermarine
3pm
Dorking
vs
Wingate & Finchley
3pm
South Shields
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Chasetown
vs
Banbury
3pm
Congleton Town FC
vs
Chorley
3pm
Sporting Khalsa
vs
Hereford
3pm
Racing Club Warwick
vs
Evesham United
3pm
Quorn
vs
Kettering
3pm
Grimsby Borough
vs
Halesowen Town
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Worksop
3pm
Enfield 1893
vs
Enfield Town
3pm
Steyning Town
vs
Tonbridge Angels
3pm
Jersey Bulls
vs
Worthing
3pm
Deal Town
vs
Egham Town
3pm
Tower Hamlets
vs
Flackwell Heath FC
3pm
Shaftesbury Town
vs
Frome Town
3pm
Westbury United
vs
Oxford City
3pm
Fareham Town
vs
Sholing
3pm
Brixham
vs
Dorchester
3pm
Sutton Coldfield Town
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Westfield
vs
Horsham
3pm
AFC Totton
vs
Torquay Utd
3pm
Buxton
vs
Redditch United
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Aveley
3pm
Spalding
vs
Alfreton
3pm
P'boro Sports
vs
Hornchurch
3pm
Shepshed Dynamo
vs
Stamford
3pm
Bury Town
vs
Woodford Town
3pm
Whitstable Town
vs
Chichester
3pm
Merthyr Town
vs
Torpoint Athletic
3pm
Needham Market
vs
Eynesbury Rovers
3pm
Alvechurch
vs
Leamington
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Tadley Calleva
3pm
Royston
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Chatham Town
3pm
Bootle FC
vs
Darlington
3pm
Dunston
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Coleshill Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Cray Valley
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Bath City
3pm
Morpeth Town
vs
Witton Albion
3pm
Newcastle Blue Star
vs
Marine AFC
3pm
Salisbury
vs
Laverstock & Ford
3pm
Leiston
vs
Hackney Wick
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Bedfont Sports
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Scarborough Ath


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!