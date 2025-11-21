Sports Mole looks at how Real Madrid could line up in their La Liga clash with Elche on Sunday night, including a decision on the involvement of Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid are expected to have their leading goalscorer Kylian Mbappe in their starting side for Sunday's La Liga contest against promoted Elche.

The forward has been in excellent form for Los Blancos this season, scoring 18 goals and registering two assists in 16 appearances in all competitions.

Mbappe's availability for this match was placed in serious doubt when he withdrew from the France squad during the November international break due to an ankle issue, but the attacker should be able to lead the Real Madrid line on their return to La Liga action on Sunday.

Three players are definitely out, with Dani Carvajal (knee), Antonio Rudiger (muscle), Eder Militao (groin) on the sidelines, while Real Madrid have question marks over a number of other key players.

Aurelien Tchouameni (hamstring), Franco Mastantuono (groin), Thibaut Courtois (groin), Federico Valverde (hamstring), Eduardo Camavinga (muscle) and Dean Huijsen (groin) all require late fitness tests.

Courtois, Valverde and Camavinga are expected to be available for selection, but it has been suggested that Huijsen, who withdrew from the Spain squad during the international break, will not be risked.

Tchouameni has made excellent progress in his recovery from a hamstring issue during the break, and there is thought to be a chance that the midfielder will be in the squad.

The team's defensive issues could lead to Raul Asencio and David Alaba operating in the middle, while Trent Alexander-Arnold might feature from the first whistle at right-back.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Alaba, Carreras; Camavinga, Valverde, Guler; Bellingham; Vinicius, Mbappe

No Data Analysis info