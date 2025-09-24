Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch the La Liga clash between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.

Real Madrid will be aiming to extend their 100% start to the 2025-26 La Liga campaign to seven matches when they head to Atletico Madrid on Saturday for the latest instalment of the Madrid derby.

Los Blancos are top of the La Liga table, picking up 18 points from six matches, while Atletico are in 12th spot, only gathering six points from their first five games of the season.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid kick off?

The La Liga contest will kick off at 3.15pm on Saturday afternoon.

Where is Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid being played?

The match will take place at Atletico's Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

The corresponding match between the two teams last season ended in a 1-1 draw, while Real Madrid's last league success in the glorious stadium came in September 2022.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid in the UK

TV channels

In the United Kingdom, the La Liga match between Atletico and Real Madrid is not available to view live, but the Madrid derby can be streamed.

Online streaming

Online streaming for this match is available through the Premier Sports website and the STV Player.

Highlights

The X account that belongs to Premier Sports will show highlights of the best incidents and the goals.

Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid: Which club has the most wins in the Madrid derby?

Real Madrid lead the overall head-to-head record between the two sides, boasting 123 wins to Atletico's 59, while there have also been 58 draws in their previous 240 meetings in all competitions.

The pair locked horns on four occasions last term, with both of their league games finishing 1-1, but Real Madrid beat Atletico on penalties in the last-16 stage of the Champions League.

In La Liga, Real Madrid boast 91 wins to Atletico's 41 from their 176 matches in the competition, but Los Blancos are without a victory in their last five top-flight encounters with the Red and Whites.

No Data Analysis info