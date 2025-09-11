Sports Mole looks at how Real Madrid could line up in Saturday's La Liga clash with Real Sociedad.

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso has some major decisions to make for Saturday's La Liga clash against Real Sociedad, as Los Blancos look to post their fourth straight win at the start of the new campaign.

The capital giants entered the September international break off the back of a 2-1 win over Mallorca.

Real Madrid's injury situation has not changed during the two-week break, with Jude Bellingham, Ferland Mendy, Endrick and Eduardo Camavinga remaining unavailable for selection.

Antonio Rudiger is now an addition to that list, with the Germany international facing a spell out with a thigh injury.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is battling Dani Carvajal for the right-back spot, while Rodrygo is pushing to return in the final third of the field.

However, Los Blancos could ultimately be unchanged from the side that started against Mallorca.

Franco Mastantuono has made an excellent impression in the early stages of his time at the club, and the Argentina international is in line to play off the right.

Arda Guler should continue in a midfield area, while Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe will be notable inclusions in the final third of the field for the title hopefuls.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni, Guler; Mastantuono, Mbappe, Vinicius

