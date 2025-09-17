Real Madrid confirm that Trent Alexander-Arnold suffered a hamstring injury during Tuesday's Champions League clash with French giants Marseille.

Real Madrid have confirmed that Trent Alexander-Arnold suffered a hamstring injury during Tuesday's Champions League clash with French giants Marseille.

The England international had to be replaced in the early stages of the European fixture, and the initial indications were that the hamstring on his left leg was the source of the problem.

Real Madrid have now confirmed that is indeed the case, with the summer arrival from Liverpool now facing a spell on the sidelines while he recovers.

“Following tests carried out today on our player Trent Alexander-Arnold by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the hamstring of his left leg. Evolution pending,” read a statement from the capital giants.

Unsurprisingly, Real Madrid have not put a timeframe on his recovery, but according to journalist Arancha Rodriguez, the defender will be on the sidelines for the next six to eight weeks.

The 26-year-old has already made 10 appearances for Real Madrid, having featured five times at the Club World Cup before playing a further five matches in the early stages of this season.

A six-week absence would take Alexander-Arnold to the end of October, which would see him miss league games against Espanyol, Levante, Atletico Madrid, Villarreal, Getafe and Barcelona, in addition to Champions League fixtures with Kairat and Juventus.

However, an eight-week absence would also see him miss league games against Valencia and Rayo Vallecano, in addition to the Champions League game with Liverpool at Anfield on November 4.

At this stage, it is impossible to predict whether the defender will be available for the game against his former club, as his recovery will be carefully monitored in the coming weeks.

Alexander-Arnold posts message on social media after injury blow

"Will be back as soon as possible. Stronger than before. See you soon Madridiasts," the defender posted on his Instagram stories.

Dani Carvajal was also sent off in the clash with Marseille, meaning that there will have to be a reshuffle for the team's next Champions League game, with Raul Asencio potentially operating in that position.

However, Carvajal will be available for the upcoming La Liga matches, with Real Madrid back in action against Espanyol on Saturday afternoon.

Real Madrid are also currently missing Ferland Mendy and Antonio Rudiger through injury, but Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga and Endrick are now back in the fold following fitness problems.