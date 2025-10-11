Real Madrid suffer a second attacking injury blow shortly after Kylian Mbappe withdraws from the France squad with an ankle problem.

Real Madrid have been dealt a second attacking injury blow in a matter of hours following Kylian Mbappe's withdrawal from the France squad.

Mbappe exacerbated an ankle injury during Les Bleus' 3-0 win over Azerbaijan in Group D of World Cup 2026 Qualifying, and the 26-year-old will not feature in France's clash with Iceland on Tuesday.

It is still unclear how serious Mbappe's concern is, but the former Paris Saint-Germain attacker is an early doubt for some crucial Los Blancos fixtures before the end of the month, most notably El Clasico on October 26.

Real also face Getafe (October 19) and Juventus (October 22) shortly after the international break, although Alonso has three ready-made options to replace Mbappe should he miss any of those fixtures.

However, the Spaniard could also be deprived of another offensive option for Real's upcoming games, as young winger Franco Mastantuono has pulled out of the Argentina squad due to injury.

Franco Mastantuono suffers muscle injury after Kylian Mbappe blow

The 18-year-old had been summoned to the Albiceleste ranks for their fixtures with Venezuela and Puerto Rico, but he withdrew from the squad before the 1-0 win over the former on Friday.

It has now been revealed that Mastantuono picked up a muscular problem in training prior to the all-South American clash, and he was sent back to Madrid following assessment from the Argentina medical team.

According to a report from FutbolFantasy, initial scans appear to have ruled out a serious injury, but it remains to be seen how long the 2007-born attacker might be sidelined for.

Mastantuono can therefore also be considered a doubt for Real's upcoming fixtures this month before Los Blancos provide a firm update, potentially weakening Alonso's attack further before critical games against Juve and Barcelona.

Mastantuono has provided one goal and one assist in nine games since joining Real Madrid from River Plate over the summer, and the teenager has already forced his way into Alonso's first XI on a regular basis.

The South American has started five La Liga games and two Champions League fixtures for the 15-time European champions this season, although he is yet to complete the full 90 in any of them.

How can Real Madrid replace injured Franco Mastantuono?

Mastantuono has unexpectedly pushed Rodrygo down the pecking order at Real Madrid, and the Brazil international is one option to fill in for his teenage counterpart, although he will face stiff competition.

Alonso can also stick either Arda Guler or Brahim Diaz on the right-hand side of the attack; the former started, scored and assisted in that role during Real's shock 5-2 derby defeat to Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

Meanwhile, Diaz was given the nod on the right against Osasuna and Real Sociedad, so Mastantuono's concern should not prove to be as worrying as Mbappe's for the La Liga title chasers.