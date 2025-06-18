Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso delivers an update on Kylian Mbappe's fitness ahead of Wednesday's Club World Cup meeting with Al-Hilal.

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso has provided an update on Kylian Mbappe's fitness ahead of Wednesday's Club World Cup clash against Al-Hilal.

Alonso is set to begin his tenure as Real Madrid boss after recently taking over the reins from Carlo Ancelotti.

There will be plenty of focus on potential debuts for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen, but there is some doubt as to whether Mbappe will join the pair on the pitch at Hard Rock Stadium.

According to The Athletic's Mario Cortegana, the France international sat out Tuesday's training session with a fever.

As a result, Mbappe is now in a battle to prove his fitness in time for Real Madrid's opening game at the Club World Cup.

Alonso delivers Mbappe fitness update

Speaking in Tuesday's pre-match press conference, Alonso admitted that a late decision will be made over Mbappe's availability.

As per Football Espana, Alonso said: “Kylian was feeling a little better this morning, but not enough.

"It’s very hot and it was better that he didn’t train. But we will wait until the last moment. Tomorrow morning we will decide."

Real Madrid will be desperate to have Mbappe available, especially as he will be in a confident mood after scoring 31 goals in 34 La Liga matches to win the Pichichi and European Golden Shoe in the 2024-25 campaign.

Will Rudiger and Camavinga be available?

In addition to Mbappe, Alonso also provided an injury update on Antonio Rudiger and Eduardo Camavinga, who are recovering from knee and adductor problems.

"Rüdiger put in a tremendous effort this season, and I don’t know if he’ll be called up tomorrow, but he’s progressing well and will be the first to return," Alonso said.

"The rest will need a little more time. Camavinga is also improving quickly, but he needs time.”

Real Madrid are unable to call upon Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy and Endrick due to injury.