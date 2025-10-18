Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso confirms that Dani Ceballos will not be available for Sunday's La Liga contest with Getafe.

Ceballos' involvement in this weekend's La Liga match was placed in huge doubt when he suffered a muscular problem in a practice game against Real Madrid Castilla during the October international break.

Alonso, speaking during his pre-match press conference, confirmed that the Spaniard would not feature on Sunday, but it is believed to be possible that he will return against Juventus in the Champions League next week.

“I knew Dani very well. What he’s giving us is what I knew he would give," Alonso told reporters. “He has to be cautious, but I was very clear about what he could offer us with his different characteristics. He won’t be there tomorrow.”

Ceballos was heavily linked with a move away from Real Madrid over the summer, and at one stage, he appeared to be on the verge of leaving the capital giants.

Ceballos will miss Real Madrid's clash with Getafe

However, the 29-year-old remained at Bernabeu, and he has featured on 11 occasions for Los Blancos this season, including six appearances in the top flight of Spanish football.

Kylian Mbappe has been cleared to face Getafe despite withdrawing from the France squad during the October international break due to an ankle problem.

"His ankle is fine. He will be in the squad and could start, yes," said Alonso.

Ferland Mendy is now back in training after recovering from a long-term thigh issue, but Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dani Carvajal, Dean Huijsen and Antonio Rudiger will all be unavailable against Getafe.

“Mendy’s return is very good news, and hopefully he won’t suffer a relapse. It opens up another possibility for us with the three fullbacks. We’ve done it in the past and we can do it again," said the manager during his press conference.

Alonso rules out Endrick, Garcia exits in January

Alonso has also insisted that neither Endrick nor Gonzalo Garcia could leave in January despite the recent speculation surrounding the duo, who are struggling for action.

"Right now, it’s not on my mind. Both are ready to play in a position with very good competition," said the manager.

Endrick has not made a single appearance for Real Madrid this season, although the 19-year-old missed the early stages of the campaign with a hamstring issue.

Garcia, meanwhile, impressed for Los Blancos at the 2025 Club World Cup, scoring four times and registering one assist in six appearances, but he is yet to register in six first-team outings this term.

