Real Madrid will be bidding to make it five straight wins in La Liga when they tackle Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.
Los Blancos are top of the La Liga table, five points clear of second-placed Barcelona, but they will enter this match off the back of a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Rayo, who are 10th in Spain's top flight, picking up 14 points from their first 11 matches of the campaign.
Franco Mastantuono
Status: Out
Type of injury: Groin
Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Elche)
Mastantuono missed out against Liverpool due to a groin problem, and the Argentina international will again be sidelined this weekend, but he could return immediately after the November international break.
Dani Carvajal
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Carvajal made his return from a muscular injury against Barcelona on October 26, but the experienced defender has now been forced to undergo an operation on a knee problem, and the Spaniard will be sidelined until 2026.
Antonio Rudiger
Status: Out
Type of injury: Muscle
Possible return date: Unknown
Real Madrid will be missing central defender Rudiger for another couple of months due to a muscular problem that he suffered during the September international break.
David Alaba
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Calf
Possible return date: November 9 (vs. Rayo Vallecano)
Alaba has missed Real Madrid's last four matches due to a calf issue, and the Austrian remains a major doubt for the league contest with Rayo ahead of the November international break.
REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST
Real Madrid have no players suspended for the league contest.No Data Analysis info