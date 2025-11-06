Sports Mole takes a look at Real Madrid's injury and suspension situation ahead of their La Liga clash with Rayo Vallecano.

Real Madrid will be bidding to make it five straight wins in La Liga when they tackle Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

Los Blancos are top of the La Liga table, five points clear of second-placed Barcelona, but they will enter this match off the back of a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Rayo, who are 10th in Spain's top flight, picking up 14 points from their first 11 matches of the campaign.

Franco Mastantuono

Status: Out

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Elche)

Mastantuono missed out against Liverpool due to a groin problem, and the Argentina international will again be sidelined this weekend, but he could return immediately after the November international break.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Carvajal made his return from a muscular injury against Barcelona on October 26, but the experienced defender has now been forced to undergo an operation on a knee problem, and the Spaniard will be sidelined until 2026.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: Unknown

Real Madrid will be missing central defender Rudiger for another couple of months due to a muscular problem that he suffered during the September international break.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: November 9 (vs. Rayo Vallecano)

Alaba has missed Real Madrid's last four matches due to a calf issue, and the Austrian remains a major doubt for the league contest with Rayo ahead of the November international break.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Real Madrid have no players suspended for the league contest.

