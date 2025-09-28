Real Madrid will be looking to start their Champions League campaign with back-to-back victories when they make the trip to Kazakhstan for Tuesday's meeting with Kairat.
Xabi Alonso's edged out Marseille on matchday one, helping them start the 2025-26 campaign with seven competitive victories.
However, their perfect start to the season was brought to an abrupt end in Saturday's demoralising 5-2 defeat to local rivals Atletico Madrid.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Kairat, who lost 4-1 to Sporting Lisbon in their first league phase game.
Dani Carvajal
Status: Out
Type of injury: Calf
Possible return date: Unknown
Carvajal was forced off just before the hour mark in Saturday's Madrid derby at the Metropolitano. Having undergone assessment, Real Madrid have confirmed that the experienced defender will be out for around a month with a calf injury.
Eder Militao
Status: Out
Type of injury: Ankle
Possible return date: October 4 (vs. Villarreal)
Militao was withdrawn at half time in the derby after taking a knock to his ankle. The Brazilian has not been included in the squad for the trip to Kazakhstan, but the injury is believed to be a bruise, and he could be back for the next league game against Villarreal.
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: November 4 (vs. Liverpool)
Alexander-Arnold has missed the last three matches with a hamstring injury, and is expected to be out until the start of November. There is hope that he could return in time to face his former club Liverpool in the Champions League on November 4.
Antonio Rudiger
Status: Out
Type of injury: Muscle
Possible return date: Unknown
Real Madrid confirmed earlier this month that Rudiger had suffered a muscle injury in his left leg. Unfortunately for Los Blancos, the issue is expected to keep the centre-back out of action until December.
Ferland Mendy
Status: Out
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: Unknown
Mendy has not played for Real Madrid since he suffered a rupture in his right thigh against Barcelona in April's Copa del Rey final. The left-back is yet to return to group training, and there is no timeline for his return to the first-team fold.
REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST
Real Madrid have no players suspended for the Champions League clash with Kairat.No Data Analysis info