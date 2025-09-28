Sports Mole takes a look at Real Madrid's injury and suspension situation ahead of their Champions League clash with Kairat Almaty.

Real Madrid will be looking to start their Champions League campaign with back-to-back victories when they make the trip to Kazakhstan for Tuesday's meeting with Kairat.

Xabi Alonso's edged out Marseille on matchday one, helping them start the 2025-26 campaign with seven competitive victories.

However, their perfect start to the season was brought to an abrupt end in Saturday's demoralising 5-2 defeat to local rivals Atletico Madrid.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Kairat, who lost 4-1 to Sporting Lisbon in their first league phase game.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: Unknown

Carvajal was forced off just before the hour mark in Saturday's Madrid derby at the Metropolitano. Having undergone assessment, Real Madrid have confirmed that the experienced defender will be out for around a month with a calf injury.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: October 4 (vs. Villarreal)

Militao was withdrawn at half time in the derby after taking a knock to his ankle. The Brazilian has not been included in the squad for the trip to Kazakhstan, but the injury is believed to be a bruise, and he could be back for the next league game against Villarreal.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: November 4 (vs. Liverpool)

Alexander-Arnold has missed the last three matches with a hamstring injury, and is expected to be out until the start of November. There is hope that he could return in time to face his former club Liverpool in the Champions League on November 4.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: Unknown

Real Madrid confirmed earlier this month that Rudiger had suffered a muscle injury in his left leg. Unfortunately for Los Blancos, the issue is expected to keep the centre-back out of action until December.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Mendy has not played for Real Madrid since he suffered a rupture in his right thigh against Barcelona in April's Copa del Rey final. The left-back is yet to return to group training, and there is no timeline for his return to the first-team fold.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Real Madrid have no players suspended for the Champions League clash with Kairat.



Ben Sully Written by

No Data Analysis info