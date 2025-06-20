Sports Mole previews Sunday's Club World Cup fixture between Real Madrid and Pachuca, including team news, predicted lineups and recent form.

Real Madrid will be aiming to move onto four points in Group H when they continue their Club World Cup challenge with a fixture against Pachuca on Sunday.

Los Blancos are second in their section, having drawn 1-1 with Al-Hilal in their competition opener, while Pachuca are bottom, with the Mexican side losing 2-1 to Red Bull Salzburg last time out.

Match preview

Real Madrid were underwhelming in their competition opener against Al-Hilal, with Gonzalo Garcia making the breakthrough in the 34th minute before Ruben Neves levelled the scores from the penalty spot late in the first period, and neither team could find a second in the clash at Hard Rock Stadium.

Los Blancos currently sit in second spot in Group H, and they cannot qualify for the round of 16 with a victory on Sunday, but a win would leave them in a very strong position heading into the final matchday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen made their Real Madrid debuts as starters against Al-Hilal, but it proved to be another underwhelming team performance from a side that were without Kylian Mbappe, with the Frenchman recently spending time in hospital due to acute gastroenteritis.

Real Madrid are still considered to be among the favourites to win this summer's tournament, but a poor result here would leave them in a difficult spot ahead of their final Group H fixture with Salzburg.

New head coach Xabi Alonso will be aware of the size of the job at Bernabeu, especially considering Barcelona's excellence last season, and he will be demanding an improvement from the clash with Al-Hilal.

Pachuca, as mentioned, opened their tournament with a 2-1 defeat to Salzburg, with Karim Onisiwo's 76th-minute effort ultimately proving to be the difference between the two sides.

Jaime Lozano's team will be eliminated from the Club World Cup ahead of their final group-stage fixture against Al-Hilal should they suffer a defeat to Real Madrid on Sunday.

The Mexican outfit are actually veterans of the Club World Cup, having played in the finals of four previous tournaments, and they booked their spot in the 2025 edition courtesy of their 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup success.

Pachuca actually tackled Real Madrid in the final of the 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup last December, and it was the Spanish side that emerged victorious courtesy of a 3-0 success, with Mbappe, Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior on the scoresheet.

Real Madrid Club World Cup form:

D

Real Madrid form (all competitions):

WLWWWD

Pachuca Club World Cup form:

L

Pachuca form (all competitions):

LWDLWL

Team News

Real Madrid are highly likely to be without Mbappe, as the Frenchman was hospitalised on Thursday due to illness, and although he has since been released, an appearance against Pachuca would be a shock.

Antonio Rudiger has the best chance of the players currently injured of making the squad, but doubts remain over Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Eder Militao and Eduardo Camavinga.

Ferland Mendy and Endrick are also out, with the pair ultimately remaining in Spain to continue their injury recoveries in the hope of being fit for the start of the 2025-26 campaign.

New signings Alexander-Arnold and Huijsen are once again expected to be in the XI, while Gonzalo Garcia should keep his spot through the middle in the absence of Mbappe.

As for Pachuca, head coach Lozano may name an unchanged side from the clash with Salzburg.

Salomon Rondon is still going strong at the age of 35, and the striker, who scored 17 times for Pachuca during the 2024-25 campaign, is set to continue through the middle.

Meanwhile, there should be another start in the final third of the field for ex-Chelsea forward Kenedy, who is on loan at the Mexican club from Real Valladolid.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Huijsen, F Garcia; Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Garcia, Vinicius

Pachuca possible starting lineup:

Moreno; Rodriguez, Bauermann, Pereira, Gonzalez; Montiel, Pedraza, Palavecino; Dominguez, Rondon, Kenedy

We say: Real Madrid 2-1 Pachuca

Pachuca are capable of making this an uncomfortable match for Real Madrid, and we are backing the Mexican side to score. However, the additional quality that Los Blancos can call upon should be enough for them to pick up a much-needed three points in the Club World Cup.

Previews by email