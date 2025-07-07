Sports Mole looks at how Real Madrid could line up for their Club World Cup semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

Real Madrid will be without new signing Dean Huijsen for their Club World Cup semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain in New Jersey on Wednesday night.

The young centre-back was sent off in injury time for a last-man foul on Serhou Guirassy in their 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund in a dramatic quarter-final over the weekend, and means the 20-year-old will now serve a one-match suspension.

Huijsen’s ban means Raul Asencio is set to make his first start since he was sent off himself in the group stage win over Pachuca, but there are numerous defensive options returning to full fitness for manager Xabi Alonso.

Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal are both back in contention to feature following long-term knee injuries, as both have been unused substitutes in Real Madrid’s last two games.

Kylian Mbappe has also been recovering from a setback, and was only fit enough to start on the bench again on Saturday, but he still had a huge impact as a substitute, scoring the third goal against Dortmund that proved crucial.

Mbappe was not the only talented attacker on Real’s bench over the weekend though, as there was also no place in the XI for Rodrygo and Brahim Diaz, or Luka Modric in midfield, ahead of his impending exit.

David Alaba and Ferland Mendy remain sidelined in defence though, while further forward, youngsters Eduardo Camavinga and Endrick are also currently out with injury.

Endrick’s absence has allowed Gonzalo Garcia to flourish as the breakout star of this competition, with the young academy graduate having now scored four goals at the finals - no player has more.

It has also been a promising start in a white shirt for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has now registered an assist in both of his previous two appearances, including one for fellow full-back Fran Garcia in the Dortmund success.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Asencio, F Garcia; Tchouameni, Bellingham, Valverde; Guler, G Garcia, Vinicius Junior

