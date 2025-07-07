Sports Mole looks at how Paris Saint-Germain could line up for their Club World Cup semi-final against Real Madrid in New Jersey on Wednesday.

Paris Saint-Germain will be without both Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernandez for their Club World Cup semi-final against Real Madrid, after both were sent off in their quarter-final win over the weekend.

Despite going down to nine men late on against Bayern Munich, Luis Enrique’s men were still able to hold on, and even add to their lead deep into injury time, but they now face a dilemma with Pacho missing from the centre of their defence.

Hernandez is not a regular starter, so Nuno Mendes should continue at left-back, but Lucas Beraldo may be drafted in alongside fellow Brazilian Marquinhos in the absence of Pacho.

Achraf Hakimi will continue on the right-hand side of defence, and the former Real Madrid man has been PSG’s most important player at this tournament, assisting against Bayern, adding onto the two goals he notched in the two games prior.

Ousmane Dembele’s fitness is still up for debate, so their player of the season could remain on the bench, despite coming on and scoring as a substitute in the win over Bayern on Saturday.

Luis Enrique is not short of attacking talent though, because even without Dembele, they have been lining up with a front three of Desire Doue, Bradley Barcola and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, which rivals any in world football.

The rest of the XI also looks very familiar from their Champions League-winning side, with Vitinha, Joao Neves and Fabian Ruiz all present in midfield, with Gianluigi Donnarumma in between the sticks, but it was the giant Italian who was involved in the unfortunate injury to Jamal Musiala in the quarter-finals.

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Lucas Beraldo, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Joao Neves, Fabian Ruiz; Barcola, Doue, Kvaratskhelia

