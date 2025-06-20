Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Real Madrid could line up for Sunday's Club World Cup Group H clash with Pachuca.

Real Madrid are again set to be without the services of Kylian Mbappe for Sunday's Club World Cup contest against Pachuca.

Mbappe missed Real Madrid's tournament opener against Al-Hilal, which finished 1-1, due to illness, and he has since been hospitalised after being diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis.

The forward is now out of hospital and over the worst of the illness, but it seems incredibly unlikely that he will be involved in Sunday's fixture.

Antonio Rudiger has the best chance of the players currently injured of making the squad this weekend, but doubts remain over Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Eder Militao and Eduardo Camavinga, who have all been sidelines with serious injuries.

Ferland Mendy and Endrick are also out, with the pair ultimately remaining in Spain to continue their injury recoveries, with their focus on being fit for the start of the 2025-26 campaign.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen made their Los Blancos starters as debuts against Al-Hilal, and the pair are once again expected to be in the starting side for this match.

Head coach Xabi Alonso may ultimately name an unchanged XI for the fixture, including a spot through the middle for Gonzalo Garcia, who scored against Al-Hilal last time out.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Huijsen, F Garcia; Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Garcia, Vinicius