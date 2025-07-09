Trent Alexander-Arnold is not in the Real Madrid squad for Wednesday's Club World Cup semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is not in the Real Madrid squad for Wednesday's Club World Cup semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain, with the defender allegedly suffering a setback in training.

The England international made the move to Real Madrid from Liverpool ahead of the summer tournament, and he has helped Xabi Alonso's side reach the final four.

Alexander-Arnold has provided two assists in five outings at the Club World Cup, and he had been expected to start the clash with the French and European champions.

However, the 26-year-old was a notable absentee when the teams were announced.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, a small setback in training has seen Alexander-Arnold miss out, but it is not a serious issue, and he could be back for Sunday's final if the Spanish giants make it.

Alexander-Arnold ruled out of Club World Cup semi-final

Federico Valverde will start at right-back for Real Madrid, with fit-again Dani Carvajal on the bench.

Kylian Mbappe will take on his former club, while there are also spots in the final third of the field for Vinicius Junior and Gonzalo Garcia, with the latter proving to be a standout performer at the tournament.

Rodrygo is only on the bench amid the ongoing speculation surrounding his future.

PSG are one of the clubs believed to be interested in the Brazil international, and there has been speculation that a swap deal could take place involving midfielder Vitinha.

Real Madrid XI vs. PSG: Courtois; Valverde, Rudiger, Asencio, F Garcia; Guler, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Gonzalo, Mbappe, Vinicius