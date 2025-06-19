Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso admits that he does not know whether Kylian Mbappe will recover in time to feature in the team's second match at the Club World Cup.

Mbappe was absent for Wednesday's Club World Cup fixture against Al-Hilal due to illness.

Speaking after the 1-1 draw, Alonso revealed that the France international remains a doubt for Real Madrid's second group-stage fixture at the tournament, which comes against Pachuca on June 22.

“We still don’t know if he’ll be ready for the next match. He’s been dealing with a serious viral infection. We’ll monitor his progress closely in the coming days," Alonso told reporters.

Real Madrid will then conclude their group-stage campaign against Red Bull Salzburg on June 27, and it would be a huge surprise if they were not present in the knockout round of the competition.

Mbappe could also miss Real Madrid's clash with Pachuca

In Mbappe's absence, Gonzalo Garcia played through the middle against Al-Hilal, and the latter found the back of the net before Ruben Neves registered for the Saudi outfit from the penalty spot.

“The second half was considerably better than the first. We were lacking in several areas in the first period, both with and without the ball. We were losing the ball too quickly, we couldn't find a balance," Alonso added.

"They're things we have talked about but we took a while to get to grips with them. I'm pleased with the reaction at half-time. We managed to give a new look to the game, change the pace a bit and find more guys to bring the right rhythm and control to the play.

"That helped us get in good positions around the opposition box, adjust our press, and we spent more time near their area. This is a process. Everything takes time. The first half wasn't very good but we have to take the positives and look at how we can learn from the negatives.”

Alexander-Arnold, Huijsen debuted vs. Al-Hilal

Referencing Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen, who both made their debuts against Al-Hilal, Alonso said: "First I'd like to congratulate them, because this is a big day for them.

"Making a Real Madrid debut will surely have an impact on them. I'm thrilled because they have that personality and they'll be important players for us. Having them here will give us added quality."

Alexander-Arnold played 65 minutes of the Club World Cup fixture before being replaced by Lucas Vazquez.

Huijsen, meanwhile, featured for the full 90 minutes, with Eder Militao, David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger remaining unavailable for selection due to injury problems.