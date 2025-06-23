Midfielder Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid has issued a direct appeal to FIFA after criticising the playing conditions at the ongoing Club World Cup in the United States.

The England international has expressed concerns over the poor quality of the pitches and the extreme heat, warning that these issues must be addressed before the 2026 World Cup, which will also be hosted in North America.

Bellingham urges FIFA to improve conditions at the Club World Cup

Following Real Madrid’s 3-1 win over Pachuca in the final group-stage match, Bellingham openly discussed the challenges his side faced in the tournament’s opening fixtures.

The 21-year-old, who was named man of the match in Charlotte, did not hold back in his assessment of the conditions.

“The pitches are not great here, honestly,” Bellingham admitted.

His concerns are particularly relevant as this Club World Cup is being staged across 12 venues in the United States, at least five of which are due to host matches at the next World Cup.

The Real Madrid midfielder highlighted how poor pitch quality not only affects teams’ technical performance but also increases the risk of injuries, raising concerns for both players and clubs.

Earlier reports from Trivela revealed that MetLife Stadium, the main venue for the Club World Cup, was laid in a rush by FIFA just five days before the tournament began. The organisation has since faced widespread criticism over the standard of the facilities.

Bellingham to undergo surgery after the Club World Cup

In addition to his criticism, Bellingham has confirmed he will undergo shoulder surgery as soon as Real Madrid conclude their campaign at the Club World Cup.

The issue with his left shoulder has plagued him for almost two years. Since picking up the injury in November 2023 during a match against Rayo Vallecano, the midfielder has been playing with restricted movement and special protection.

The club has indicated that Bellingham is not expected to return to action until late September or early October. That means he will likely miss the start of La Liga and the early rounds of the Champions League, which begins between 16 and 18 September.

This article was originally published on Trivela.