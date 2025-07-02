Sports Mole takes a look at Real Madrid's injury and suspension situation ahead of their Club World Cup clash with Borussia Dortmund.

Real Madrid will be aiming to book their spot in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup when they take on Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in the final eight on Saturday.

Xabi Alonso's side recorded a 1-0 victory over Italian outfit Juventus in the last-16 stage of the tournament, with Gonzalo Garcia netting the only goal of the contest early in the second period.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Dortmund, who were 2-1 winners over Monterrey in the round of 16 to secure their position in the quarter-finals.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Mendy's 2024-25 campaign ended when he suffered a rupture in his right thigh against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final, and the France international will not feature until next season.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Alaba is currently working to be fit for the start of the 2025-26 campaign, with his 2024-25 season ending when it was revealed that he had suffered a meniscus injury in his left knee, which required an operation.

The Austrian is with the Real Madrid squad at the Club World Cup, but a recent setback means that he will not be involved in the remainder of the tournament.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Adductor

Possible return date: Unknown

Camavinga suffered an adductor injury in the latter stages of Real Madrid's game with Getafe on April 23, and the France international faces a huge battle to feature at the Club World Cup.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: July 5 (vs. Dortmund)

Endrick has now flown to the United States after recovering from a hamstring issue, and there is a chance that the Brazilian could be in the squad for the clash with Dortmund.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Real Madrid have no suspension concerns for their clash with Dortmund.