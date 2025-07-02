Real Madrid will be aiming to book their spot in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup when they take on Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in the final eight on Saturday.
Xabi Alonso's side recorded a 1-0 victory over Italian outfit Juventus in the last-16 stage of the tournament, with Gonzalo Garcia netting the only goal of the contest early in the second period.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Dortmund, who were 2-1 winners over Monterrey in the round of 16 to secure their position in the quarter-finals.
Ferland Mendy
Status: Out
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: Unknown
Mendy's 2024-25 campaign ended when he suffered a rupture in his right thigh against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final, and the France international will not feature until next season.
David Alaba
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Alaba is currently working to be fit for the start of the 2025-26 campaign, with his 2024-25 season ending when it was revealed that he had suffered a meniscus injury in his left knee, which required an operation.
The Austrian is with the Real Madrid squad at the Club World Cup, but a recent setback means that he will not be involved in the remainder of the tournament.
Eduardo Camavinga
Status: Out
Type of injury: Adductor
Possible return date: Unknown
Camavinga suffered an adductor injury in the latter stages of Real Madrid's game with Getafe on April 23, and the France international faces a huge battle to feature at the Club World Cup.
Endrick
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: July 5 (vs. Dortmund)
Endrick has now flown to the United States after recovering from a hamstring issue, and there is a chance that the Brazilian could be in the squad for the clash with Dortmund.
REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST
Real Madrid have no suspension concerns for their clash with Dortmund.